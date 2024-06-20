Construction Begins on Morrow’s Smart City Initiative, Paving the Way for a Digital Future

eCommunity is excited to announce the commencement of construction for its ambitious Smart City initiative in collaboration with the City of Morrow & A2D, Inc.

MORROW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ is excited to announce the commencement of construction for its ambitious Smart City initiative in collaboration with the City of Morrow and A2D, Inc. This project, launched through the eCommunity™ platform, aims to transform “Olde Towne Morrow” into the new and improved District, marking a significant milestone in Morrow’s journey toward digital inclusivity.

Antwon Alsobrook, Founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Breaking ground on this project brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of a connected, inclusive community. We are eager to see The District become a hub for tech-centric students, entrepreneurs, and innovators who will leverage our network to develop and test smart city technologies.”

The initiative will offer enhanced connectivity through a new hybrid fiber/wireless network, starting with 1Gbps connections and scalable up to 100Gbps. This will provide reliable, high-speed internet access essential for educational excellence, economic growth, and technological innovation.

Additionally, commercial tenants in The District and Southlake Mall will have the flexibility to choose from various internet, video, and voice providers, ensuring competitive pricing and services. The advanced infrastructure will also support comprehensive IoT testing and innovation, making The District a prime location for testing and deploying smart city technologies.

City Manager Jeff Baker highlighted the significance of the development, stating, “The start of construction on our Smart City initiative is a transformative step for Morrow. This project represents our commitment to leveraging technology to bridge gaps in opportunity and drive growth and inclusivity in our community.”

As construction progresses, Morrow is set to become a beacon of innovation, showcasing how strategic investments in digital infrastructure can transform communities and enhance the quality of life for all residents.

About eCommunity™

eCommunity™, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century. The initiative underscores a commitment to digital equity, community empowerment, and the transformative potential of accessible technology.

