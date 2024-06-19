Long Island Dermatologist Provides Skin Safety Tips During Fourth of July Season
Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology is educating the public about practicing summer safety and preventing skin damage from hazardous activities
At Borealis Dermatology, we are educating the public and our patients on how to protect their skin and enjoy a happy and healthy summer holiday season”GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many people are enjoying the heat of the summer months, friends and families are set to gather for festive outdoor celebrations surrounding the Fourth of July holiday. Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology of Syosset and Garden City, NY is educating the public about practicing summer safety and preventing skin damage from hazardous activities associated with the holiday, including fireworks, extreme heat and various burns.
— Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology
“During my 12 years as an Army physician, I have extensive experience treating patients with skin conditions relating to explosions, chemical reactions and severe burns. During the Fourth of July season, we see an influx of patients with burns as the result of fireworks accidents and related burns.
It is critical to be aware of the dangers of fireworks and other hazards that present complicating effects on the skin. At Borealis Dermatology, we are educating the public and our patients on how to protect their skin and enjoy a happy and healthy summer holiday season,” said Dr. Navin Arora
Protecting the Skin from Chemicals in Fireworks
The primary ingredient in fireworks is gunpowder, which is highly flammable. Fireworks also contain chemicals for propellant and various metals which causes the bright, vivid colors upon combustion. Upon the explosion of fireworks, they exit smoke, which causes the chemicals and metals in the fireworks to disperse into the air and ignite. If the smoke, chemicals or metals come in contact with the skin, this often causes burns, irritations and rashes. If fireworks are set off in close proximity, more severe injuries are likely such as severe second- or third-degree burns. Chemical burns will result in pain and numbness on the site of the affected area; it will appear as a dark brown or black color on the skin.
In the event a person is handling fireworks, it is critical to use protective gear such as gloves, goggles and a mask. Wear gloves when handling fireworks to prevent the chemicals and gas from getting into one’s skin. Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in the event a firework does not go off. Avoid attempting to re-light the firework; instead douse the firework with water to prevent the firework from igniting.
Child Safety
Many children enjoy the thrill of lighting and running around with sparklers. For parents, be sure to supervise young children and keep them away from fireworks, matches and sparklers. When ignited, sparklers have the ability to reach temperatures up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt most metals. This will result in severe third-degree burns.
Three Levels of Skin Burns from Fires, Sunburns and Chemicals
During the summer, most individuals suffer from mild to moderate sunburn, which is the most common first-degree burn. A first-degree burn only affects the epidermis, or the outer layer of the skin. This type of burn will cause the skin to have a red color and will be painful and sensitive to the touch. Unless symptoms persist for more than a week, these burns are to be treated using over the counter medications such as aloe, topical moisturizing creams or Tylenol.
Second degree burns are more serious as they break and open the skin, making it susceptible to infections. Second degree burns reach the dermis, the second layer of the skin, and cause the skin to blister. As blisters may open, it is critical to keep the area covered and clean to prevent the skin from becoming infected. Second degree burns may take up to four weeks to heal and are treated with prescription antibiotic cream.
Third degree burns are the most severe as they destroy the two layers along with the fat layer. These burns will make the skin appear charred with a leathery texture. Bones and muscle tissue may be visible as well. Since the burn penetrates all three layers of the skin, nerve, muscle and ligament damage is likely to occur. It is critical to seek immediate medical attention if an individual is experiencing symptoms of a third-degree burn as surgery or skin grafting is often required.
Treating Burns from Barbequing and Grilling
Many summer traditions and celebrations include large backyard barbecue parties. Before turning on the grill, it is important to take proper safety precautions. Burns are the most common injuries affiliated with grilling. Barbecue burns occur when individuals stand too close to the flaming grill, touch the grill or grill cover, or receive a flash burn from gas leaks that result in sudden burst of flames. Be cautious when lighting a grill as gas and lighter fluid are highly flammable.
First degree burns are most common when grilling. If experiencing a first-degree burn, immediately run the affected area under cold water or cover with a compressed ice pack. Cover the burned area with a loose, sterile bandage and avoid sun exposure, as this may cause additional redness and scarring. For second- or third-degree burns, immediately seek medical attention from a dermatologist or emergency room.
For more information regarding skin safety this Fourth of July season or to schedule a visit with Dr. Arora and the professionals at Borealis Dermatology, please visit https://borealisderm.com/.
