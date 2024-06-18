Submit Release
Army Reserve leader helps welcome new U.S. citizens in Philadelphia

NEWS | June 18, 2024

By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau 99th Readiness Division

PHILADELPHIA   –  

Thirteen new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America in the heart of Philadelphia’s Historic District just outside the Betsy Ross House June 14 during a naturalization ceremony.

“And what better place to celebrate this occasion than at our nation’s birthplace, Philadelphia,” said Col. John Wildermann, congressional legislative liaison for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division.

Citizenship is a unique bond that unites people around civic ideals and a belief in the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

“More than 1.3 million Americans have given their lives in military service to this nation in defense of these principles of freedom and liberty that we hold most dear,” shared Wildermann. “Millions more have raised their right hands and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.”

Following an arduous process, new citizens take an Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony, which is a culmination of the naturalization process.

“Through their willingness to take part in the great American experiment – we are also witnessing a new dawn for the future of our great nation,” Wildermann exclaimed. “I welcome you all to citizenship in this great nation, and ask that you make the most of the opportunity afforded to you as American Citizens.”

