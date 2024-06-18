Growing food for people and fish in Lake Pend Oreille in North Idaho

After being reared in the hatchery for a short time, the process comes full circle. The young kokanee are transported back to Granite Creek where they are released with hopes they move into Lake Pend Oreille where they will grow and serve as food for both fish and people.

Getting the kokanee fry from the Cabinet Gorge Fish Hatchery to Granite Creek is also quite the task, and it utilizes some interesting and efficient technology in the world of raising fish. Fish are pulled from the raceways to the hauling trucks using a fish pump and a dewatering tower.

Dan Dillon, Fish Hatchery Manager II said, “For them, it’s a big waterslide.”

Once they are loaded into the hauling trucks, the fry are hauled nearly two hours and over a major mountain pass to get down to Granite Creek.

Once creek side, the fish are unloaded one hauling truck at a time. They take one more ride on a water slide, racing approximately 100 feet down a pipe from the hauling trucks to the cold, flowing waters of Granite Creek.

From there they are free to begin their lives as kokanee residing in the Lake Pend Oreille system. Ultimately, the very fish released each year will return to Granite Creek as adults three years later where they will be collected and spawned by Fish and Game staff, ensuring their legacy is passed on to future generations.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions, or visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries webpage to learn more.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.