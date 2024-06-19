Statement of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Actions to Keep American Families Together

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement on the Biden-Harris Administration’s actions to keep American families together and to streamline a pathway for Dreamers to access waivers relating to high-skilled labor visas for which they are qualified:

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security is taking action to keep American families together and end the fear and uncertainty these families face when one spouse is a United States citizen and the other is undocumented. Many of these families have United States citizen children. The undocumented spouses who may benefit from our action have lived in and contributed to our country for an average of 23 years.

“Our Department will implement a process that will allow those qualified undocumented spouses who are married to a United States citizen and have lived in the United States for at least ten years to pursue a path to become lawful permanent residents without first having to leave our country for an indefinite period of time. This process will achieve family unity, one of our immigration system’s fundamental goals. It will also boost our economy, advance our labor interests, strengthen our foreign relations with key partners in the region, further our public safety interests, and more.

“Further, we will work with our partners at the State Department in implementing changes to the inadmissibility waiver process that will enable certain noncitizens who were educated in the United States, including DACA recipients, to access high-skilled labor visas for which they are qualified.

“The President’s actions today will advance our country’s interests. Yet, only Congress can achieve the enduring immigration reform that our country has needed for nearly thirty years. Only Congress can fix our broken immigration system in ways that will most effectively and enduringly achieve family unity, economic prosperity, border security, and humanitarian relief.”