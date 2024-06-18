Fogo de Chão Invites Guests to Celebrate the Summer Solstice With $1 Caipirinhas

Guests are Invited to Celebrate The Start of Summer on June 20th with Brazil’s Favorite Cocktail for $1

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, invites guests to celebrate the start of the summer season with $1 Caipirinhas* on June 20, only at participating locations. The traditional Caipirinha is crafted with three simple ingredients, Cachaça, fresh muddled limes and cane sugar, offering a bright and refreshing cocktail for summer enjoyment on Fogo’s open-air dining patios, at Bar Fogo, and in the dining room.



“At Fogo, we strive to provide our guests with unique menu offerings that provide value and variety for everyday occasions, which is why we look forward to welcoming guests in to celebrate the start of the summer with $1 Caipirinhas on June 20,” said Barry McGowan, CEO at Fogo. “As the signature cocktail of Brazil, the Caipirinha is a light and refreshing summer cocktail that embodies the country’s vibrant spirit and rich heritage.”

Fogo invites guests to welcome the official start of summer by enjoying a traditional Caipirinha all day on June 20 by showing this social post or mentioning the $1 Caipirinha promotion to their gaucho to redeem. The traditional Caipirinha pairs well with the signature Full Churrasco Experience as well as smaller, shareable plates at Bar Fogo like the $10 fan favorite Picanha Burger or Lobster & Shrimp Tacos. With Fogo’s All-Day Happy Hour** available year-round, guests can enjoy cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, zero-proof mocktails, and more at Bar Fogo, on the patio, and in the dining room all summer long.

For more information about Fogo de Chão or to make dining reservations near you, please visit Fogo.com.

*The $1 Caipirinhas must be purchased with a food item. Limit 2 per person in participating locations. Excludes GA, IN, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NM, NY, VA, WA. Guest must show social media post for the offer (phone or print). Promotion ends on June 20th at 11:59pm PT. All locations excluded from this offer are invited for a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage.

**All-Day Happy Hour available in most markets.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of Churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering, and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos, and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.





Fogo de Chão invites guests to celebrate the Summer Solstice with $1 Caipirinhas at participating U.S. locations on Thursday, June 20th. Fogo.com.

