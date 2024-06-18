U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Two New Voluntary Company Commitments to the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework

Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced GlobalFoundries and Polar Semiconductor have voluntarily committed to adopt the CHIPS Women in Construction Framework. The Framework is part of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo’s ongoing Million Women in Construction initiative that aims to expand the American construction workforce by doubling the number of women in construction over the next decade. Under the Framework, companies will work with contractors, trade unions, and other community and workforce partners to implement best practices that will expand the construction workforce by increasing the participation of women and economically disadvantaged individuals.

“Thanks to President Biden’s CHIPS for America Program, we are creating tens of thousands of construction jobs all over the country, and working closely with the private sector to make sure women have access to these high-quality jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Through these new voluntary commitments from GlobalFoundries and Polar Semiconductor to our CHIPS Women in Construction Framework, we are helping grow the construction workforce to include more women and supporting implementation efforts across the country.”

The Biden-Harris Administration’s proposed investment in GlobalFoundries would create approximately 1,500 manufacturing jobs and approximately 9,000 construction jobs over the next 10 years in New York and Vermont. The company will be operating under an existing Project Labor Agreement (PLA) in New York and is in the process of establishing a PLA in Vermont.

“At GlobalFoundries, we celebrate our diversity and are steadfast in our commitment to shaping the future of the semiconductor industry. Every day, our talented team is pushing the boundaries of innovation to shape essential technologies that are making the world a better place,” said Pradheepa Raman, Chief People Officer at GlobalFoundries. “We applaud the leadership of Secretary Raimondo in taking action to diversify our nation's workforce. GlobalFoundries is proud to commit to the Department of Commerce's CHIPS Women in Construction Framework. A more diverse construction workforce benefits all of us, strengthening our industry and our communities.”

The Administration’s proposed investment in Polar Semiconductor would create over 160 manufacturing and construction jobs in Minnesota. Polar and construction partner Mortenson have committed to utilizing a PLA to support its construction workforce.

“Polar is fully committed to the Department of Commerce's CHIPS Women in Construction Framework, and strongly supports Secretary Raimondo’s Million Women in Construction vision. In order to deliver on Polar’s ambitious plan to double capacity, enable new technologies, and transform into the only U.S.-owned pure-play foundry specializing in sensor, power, and high-voltage semiconductors, it is imperative that the construction part of the project is accomplished on schedule. Expanding the construction workforce by increasing participation of women is essential to this plan,” said President and COO Surya Iyer. “Polar will support its long-term construction partner, Mortenson, to collaboratively implement the framework. Polar will continue to build upon its leadership of the Minnesota CHIPS Coalition and collaborations with other workforce partners in the Mid-West to encourage more women to pursue careers in construction and manufacturing.”

Companies that voluntarily adopt the Framework will collaborate with contractors, trades unions, and other community and workforce partners in their efforts to implement the following practices: