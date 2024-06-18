Arabella Advisors Welcomes Tracy S. Harris as Chief Financial Officer

The company, a certified B Corporation, continues to build on its mission to enable clients to achieve more social and environmental impact.

Washington, DC, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors, a certified B Corporation dedicated to maximizing social and environmental impact, is excited to announce the appointment of Tracy S. Harris as Chief Financial Officer.

Tracy Harris brings over 30 years of extensive experience in strategy, operations, finance, and governance to Arabella. Her distinguished career includes leadership roles in the public and private sectors. Currently, she serves on the boards of Bally's Corporation, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and 1847 Holdings. She also serves on the Investor Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and as a mayor-appointed Trustee of the DC Retirement Board’s $13 billion public pension fund.

"Tracy Harris is a remarkable addition to the Arabella team," said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Arabella Advisors. "Her strategic financial expertise and leadership capabilities will be instrumental in driving our mission forward, ensuring our continued growth and impact in fostering positive change in communities around the world."

In her role as CFO, Tracy Harris will spearhead Arabella’s financial operations and strategy, fortifying the organization’s financial health and sustainability. Her vision and dedication to merging finance with philanthropy align perfectly with Arabella’s mission.

"I am deeply honored to join Arabella Advisors," said Harris. "This role represents a unique opportunity to blend my financial acumen with a profound commitment to social impact. I look forward to enhancing Arabella's financial strategies to further our collective mission of creating a better, more equitable world."

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations.

Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

