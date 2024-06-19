Submit Release
Power Diary Launches New Features to Enhance Billing Efficiency for US Healthcare Practices

Dual computer monitors displaying Power Diary's US Claim Records and CMS-1500 form printing feature, showcasing the streamlined insurance claiming process.

Power Diary's efficient US Claim Records and CMS-1500 form printing feature streamlines the insurance claiming process for healthcare practices.

A professional woman working on Power Diary's software, managing appointments on two computer screens in a well-lit modern office.

Professional healthcare management made simple with Power Diary.

Screenshot of Power Diary's automated Superbill management feature showing a generated Superbill for People First Clinic, detailing insurance reimbursement information.

Power Diary's new automated Superbill management feature simplifies billing processes, allowing healthcare practices to generate and send detailed Superbills effortlessly.

Power Diary launches new billing features for US healthcare practices, including claim record generation and automated Superbill management.

These new features represent our commitment to streamlining practice management processes so our customers can focus more on what they do best – providing exceptional care.”
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading provider of practice management software for healthcare professionals, is excited to announce the launch of two new features. The new enhancements, efficient US Claim Records & CMS-1500 form printing, and automated Superbill management were developed to simplify billing, ensuring more time can be dedicated to client care.

Efficient US Claim Records & CMS-1500 Form Printing

With the introduction of efficient US Claim Records & CMS-1500 form printing, Power Diary customers can now seamlessly generate detailed claim records directly from invoices. This feature helps ensure compliance with US healthcare billing standards and simplifies the creation of editable CMS-1500 forms, reducing the administrative burden on staff and mitigating common errors associated with manual entry.

Automated Superbill Management

Power Diary has also introduced automated Superbill management. This time-saving feature allows practices to automatically generate and send detailed Superbills to clients, customized based on individual client settings and requirements. This automation ensures that billing is accurate, timely and gives practitioners more time to spend with clients.

A Commitment to Simplified Practice Management

"At Power Diary, our mission is to make running a healthcare practice as easy and efficient as possible," said Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary. "These new features represent our commitment to streamlining practice management processes so our customers can focus more on what they do best – providing exceptional care."

These features are now available to all US-based Power Diary customers.

About Power Diary

Power Diary is the ultimate practice management software designed by practitioners for practitioners. Used by thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, Power Diary offers a multitude of features such as calendar management, appointment reminders, treatment note templates, client invoicing, and more, all designed to streamline practice operations. To learn more about Power Diary and the new billing features, visit www.powerdiary.com.

Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
Power Diary Launches New Features to Enhance Billing Efficiency for US Healthcare Practices

