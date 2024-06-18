New kidney care unit will provide better access to treatment, reduce wait times

CANADA, June 18 - Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“We’re taking action and improving health services and the well-being of people in Surrey and surrounding areas. By approving the business plan for the new renal hemodialysis unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital and increasing the total number of stations to 60, we’re helping to address the health-care needs of our growing population.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“Providing renal care services here in Surrey will give patients the treatment they need close to home. Thanks to our government’s actions, people will save money, travel time and benefit from the support of family and loved ones.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“This is a big step toward improved renal care for people with kidney disease or at risk of developing it. People in Surrey will have more proactive, accessible and patient-centred approach to managing kidney health leading to better health outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for community members.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey Guilford –

“The new renal care facility reflects our government’s commitment to people in Surrey as we address a critical need in the community. This facility will not only provide care to people battling kidney diseases but also offer hope and support to patients and their loved ones through the highest levels of compassionate care.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton

“The new renal hemodialysis unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital is going to help thousands of patients living in Surrey access the life-saving renal services they need faster and closer to home, making a real difference in their lives. This is yet another step towards bettering health-care access for people in the region, and I’m proud to see this work move ahead.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“Expanding renal care at Surrey Memorial Hospital is a huge step toward ensuring people in our community have access to the care they need. Surrey has grown exponentially over the years, and we are in critical need of more health-care services. I’m looking forward to the positive impact this action will have on our community and patient outcomes.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“By bringing essential kidney care services closer to home, we ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. This will reduce the burden of long-distance travel for specialized treatment. This is a significant step towards improving the quality of life through timely health-care access for our people and boost their physical and mental well-being.”

Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North –

“A new renal facility is big news for the area and it means people will be able to get kidney treatment with the latest cutting-edge technology. This investment, along with all of the other health-care actions we are taking, will make a significant difference in people’s lives.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“This new facility in the heart of Surrey will be life changing for renal patients and their families, supporting them to access care closer to home. With this expansion hundreds of additional patients will have peace of mind that care is there when they need it. I would like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated care teams at Fraser Health, Surrey Memorial Hospital and in the Surrey community for their compassionate care to patients, clients and their families.”

Dr. Bradford Strijack, head of the division of nephrology, Surrey Memorial Hospital –

“This innovative new facility will make a big difference to local patients with chronic kidney disease. We know comfort is key for our patients, given that hemodialysis can require three or more half-day sessions per week. With this new dedicated space, we can ensure patients have a better experience during their visits, closer to their homes and families.”

Nicole Robson, president and CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation –

“I am pleased to see continued progress on the new renal hemodialysis unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital, a vital step in meeting the increasing demand for specialized care in Surrey and south-of-the-Fraser region. This milestone, made possible by our unwavering supporters, dedicated community, committed hospital staff and partnership with Fraser Health, signifies progress toward addressing the critical and expanding needs of our community.”