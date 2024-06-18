Mayor Bowser Activates Extended Heat Emergency Plan for Monday, June 17 – Friday, June 21

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated an Extended Heat Emergency for Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) activate an Extended Heat Emergency when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for at least four consecutive days. During an Extended Heat Emergency, the District stands up cooling centers for residents seeking relief from the heat.

During an Extended Heat Emergency activation, additional outreach teams from DHS, the United Planning Organization, the Interagency Council on Homelessness, and the Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) are mobilized to conduct welfare checks and encourage individuals to seek relief from the heat indoors.

Residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free, accessible transportation to a cooling center. To request accessible transportation to a cooling center for yourself or someone else, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

It is important for residents to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke. Symptoms may include dry red skin, convulsions, throbbing headaches, disorientation, chills, delirium, and coma. Onset of heatstroke can be rapid; a person can go from feeling apparently well to a seriously ill condition within minutes. If you suspect that you or someone you know is experiencing a heat related illness, call 911.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map, located at heat.dc.gov.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible : find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map. Checking in on your neighbors : young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community. Drinking plenty of fluids : increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar. Keeping pets indoors : walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730. Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round and remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women, DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternatively at 400 50th Street SE

The Cooling Center at the Downtown Day Services Center located at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open Monday through Friday from 9 am – 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm. Walk-in services are available to guests with no appointment required. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical and mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday from 11 am – 1 pm.

Overflow Sites:

Emery Men’s Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE, 7 pm – 7 am

Eve’s Place at 2210B Adam’s Place NE, 8 pm – 7 am

Spray Parks, Outdoor Pools, and Indoor Pools:

District spray parks will be open on Saturday and Sunday and then remain open for weekday operations. Spray parks are open from 10 am - 6 pm. View a full list of spray parks and locations at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Until June 24, DPR outdoor pools are on a Saturday and Sunday only schedule. Starting on Monday, June 24, all DPR outdoor pools will be open six days a week, operating on individual summer schedules. View a full list of outdoor pools and operating schedules at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.

DPR operates indoor pools throughout the District, which can be accessed as cooling centers. View a full list of indoor pools and operating schedules at dpr.dc.gov/indoorpools.

Recreation Centers:

DPR manages and maintains neighborhood recreation and community centers that can be used as cooling centers. These centers operate on individual schedules which are available online at dpr.dc.gov/reccenters.

Senior Wellness Centers

For the most up-to-date information about DACL Senior Wellness Centers, visit dacl.dc.gov/service/senior-wellness-centers. For more information about Senior Centers, seniors are advised to call the District Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) at (202) 724-5626 during regular business hours or the District’s Call Center at 311 after hours.

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

