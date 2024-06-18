Sushi Restaurants Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sushi Yasuda (United States), Kiku (United Kingdom), Sushi B (France), O Ya (United States), Sukiyabashi Jiro (Japan), Bamboo Sushi (United States), SUSHISAMBA (United States), Kin Chan (United States), Miku (Canada), Bar Masa (United States), Akiko (United States), Komuro (Japan), Fujiyama (South Africa), Miura (Japan), Matsuhisa (United States)
The Global Sushi Restaurants Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
Definition: Sushi is a Japanese dish which is prepared with vinegar rice, sugar, and salt. It served with various ingredients, such as seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. By opting for a sushi restaurant, the consumer can also get the option of egg rolls, miso soup or salad with ginger dressings. Sushi restaurants are available across the world, but majority of them are found in Japan. Moreover, the chef in sushi restaurant is called Itamae, who is referred to as sushi chef. It requires years of training to become the same.
Market Trends:
Adoptions of Japanese style food culture as consumers are inclined towards the healthy food
Market Drivers:
Health benefits of Japanese cuisine is fueling the market
Rising awareness, popularity and availability of Japanese cuisine
Market Opportunities:
Increasing marketing campaigns such as advertising and product promotions
Emergence of innovative sushi dishes
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
The collaboration between major, international sushi restaurant operator FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES Ltd. and BlueNalu, a leading innovator in the food industry creating a range of seafood items from fish cells, was announced on January 25, 2022. Being a pioneer in Japanese food service, FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES (F&LC) runs over 1,000 restaurants under brands including Sushiro and Kyotaru throughout Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Mainland China.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Sushi Restaurants Market: Conveyor Belt Sushi, Standing Sushi Bars, Take-Out Sushi, High-end Sushi
Key Applications/end-users of Sushi Restaurants Market: Dine-in, Takeout
