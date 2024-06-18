Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Foodie Reward to Fight Inflation

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good appreciates referrals to companies hiring professional staff by rewarding the sweetest foodie treats; savings for the food you love most in your hood www.GoodFoodintheHood.com Good for You+Community Too!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Earn Foodie Rewards and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes referral program to earn the sweetest treats www.HowtoPartyforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent and generates proceeds to fund causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with Good Food in the Hood.

Tired of inflation taking a bite of your wallet every time you go out to eat? Join The Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches Good Food in The Hood. The sweetest foodie treat to reward referrals with generous gift cards and 'Save on Food Loved Most' in the neighborhood.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Your referrals help us generate proceeds for good causes. And we gratefully reward the sweetest foodie treats!"

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!

Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Love to Brunch in LA & Escape for One Day? Join The Club. Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with The '5' Sweetest Brunch Spots www.TheBrunchClub.LA The Perfect Escape to Share!

