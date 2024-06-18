Melmed Law Group: Meet Senior Attorney Meghan Higday





Meet Meghan Higday, Senior Attorney at Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , renowned for its unwavering dedication to employee rights and workplace justice, is proud to highlight Meghan Higday as a Senior Attorney. With a wealth of expertise in employment and labor law, Meghan Higday brings a dynamic and multifaceted skill set to the firm, further solidifying Melmed Law Group’s position as a leader in the field.

About Meghan Higday

Meghan Higday , who will soon be known as Meghan Barlow, holds a BS in Business Administration with a focus in Accounting and a certificate in Business Information Systems from Southern Oregon University. She earned her JD from Chapman Fowler School of Law, with an emphasis in Business Law. Her extensive educational background and professional credentials include memberships in numerous state bars across the country, as well as multiple federal courts, underscoring her broad and versatile legal capabilities.

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

State Bar of California

Northern District of California Federal Court

Southern District of California Federal Court

Eastern District of California Federal Court

Central District of California Federal Court

California Court of Appeals

State Bar of Oregon

State Bar of Minnesota

State Bar of Illinois

State Bar of Colorado

State Bar of Massachusetts

State Bar of Maryland

State Bar of Pennsylvania



Professional Achievements

Published a significant CA Court of Appeals decision within her first year of practice.

Achieved over $10 million in settlements in 2023.

Spearheaded the expansion of Melmed Law Group’s practice into Illinois and Pennsylvania.

practice into Illinois and Pennsylvania. Licensed in eight states, with a ninth license pending.

Eligible to take CPA licensing tests, specializing in accounting and tax issues.



Notable Cases and Accomplishments

Meghan Higday has handled a variety of high-profile cases, achieving remarkable outcomes. She secured a $4.1 million settlement for mental health advocate employees and nearly $300,000 for an individual disability discrimination case. Her published appeals opinion has significantly strengthened protections for PAGA representatives, marking a notable contribution to the field.

Areas of Expertise

With four years of experience in employment and labor law , Meghan’s practice areas include:

She has a niche expertise in defendant financial viability analysis through her tax and business expertise and has handled national class actions under FLSA and state class actions in multiple states.

Recent Developments

Currently, Meghan is pursuing a 12-person multi-plaintiff sexual harassment case against one of the largest dairy producers in the U.S., demonstrating her commitment to fighting for employee rights and ensuring workplace justice.

Client Testimonials

Meghan’s clients have consistently praised her dedication and skill. Her ability to secure substantial settlements and her unwavering support for her clients highlight her as a formidable advocate in employment law.

Connect with Meghan Higday

For more information or to connect with Meghan Higday, visit her LinkedIn profile .

About Melmed Law Group

Founded in 2015, Melmed Law Group has been a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. Led by Jonathan Melmed , the firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions and has been recognized as a top law firm for employee rights.

