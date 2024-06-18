Frank T. Jodaitis Unveils Powerful New Memoir: "Hail and Farewell: A Vietnam Era Memoir"

Books to Life Marketing Hail and Farewell: A Vietnam Era Memoir by Frank T. Jodaitis

USA, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank T. Jodaitis, a Vietnam veteran (1969-70), is proud to announce the release of his compelling new memoir, Hail and Farewell: A Vietnam Era Memoir. This poignant work provides an unvarnished account of Jodaitis's experiences during and after the Vietnam War, shedding light on the often-overlooked perspectives of those who lived through it.Unlike traditional historians or media journalists, Jodaitis does not hold a PhD in history nor is he an "authorized agent of memory." Instead, he draws inspiration from esteemed writers like Barbara Tuchman and Shlomo Sand, offering a raw and honest narrative. Jodaitis's unique viewpoint is further enriched by his background in engineering and business, allowing him to separate wisdom from establishment rhetoric. His work has earned him accolades such as The Washington and Franklin Medal from the Massachusetts Sons of the American Revolution for excellence in the study of United States History.Hail and Farewell explores friendships, a failed romantic relationship, and the perseverance required to honorably carry on through the trials of war and its aftermath. From the uncertainty of college orientation, where one-third of students would not graduate, to the constant flux of soldiers in the Army, Jodaitis captures the transient nature of life during the Vietnam era.A reviewer for Vietnam Veterans of America noted that Hail and Farewell "adroitly blurs the line between memoir and novel." The book's plot ascends through rising action before and during Vietnam, climaxing with a racially charged murder, the end of an engagement, the loss of a commanding officer, and the disbandment of the unit. Jodaitis's final assignment to an ammunition and fuel convoy unit culminates in an injury and medical-evacuation flight, marking the end of his convoy duty.Frank T. Jodaitis recently discussed his memoir in an interview with Logan Crawford on the Spotlight Network, where the book received positive reviews. Hail and Farewell: A Vietnam Era Memoir is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBaby, and other major online retailers.Buy here: https://a.co/d/5ocudFx About Frank T. Jodaitis:Frank T. Jodaitis is a Vietnam veteran who served from 1969-70. Awarded The Washington and Franklin Medal for excellence in the study of United States History, Jodaitis is currently working on a comprehensive history of U.S. wars from a unique perspective. His background in engineering and business informs his insightful analysis, making his memoir a valuable contribution to the literature on the Vietnam War.

Hail and Farewell: A Vietnam Era Memoir by Frank T. Jodaitis on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford