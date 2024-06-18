Migraine Market and Epidemiology 2034: Treatment Market, Therapies, Companies, FDA Approvals, Forecast by DelveInsight

Migraine Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Migraine Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Migraine market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Migraine pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Migraine market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Migraine Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Migraine, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Migraine market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Migraine market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Migraine Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Migraine Market Report:

The Migraine market size was valued ~USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the US had the largest market size for Migraine among the 7MM, totaling approximately USD 6,790 million. This figure is projected to rise further by 2034.

In 2023, the market size for episodic migraine (comprising preventive and acute treatments) in the US was approximately USD 4,026 million, while for chronic migraine (including preventive and acute treatments), it was nearly USD 2,766 million in the same year.

In 2023, the highest patient share of Migraine in the 7MM was observed in the US, comprising 39% of the total cases, followed by Japan with approximately 14%. In European nations, the UK reported a higher number of cases, representing about 11% of the total 7MM cases.

In 2023, the estimated prevalent population of Migraine in the 7MM was approximately 119,233 cases.

The total prevalent cases of Migraine in the US are projected to see a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2034, rising from approximately 46,140 cases in 2023.

In 2023, Germany reported the highest prevalent population of Migraine among European countries, accounting for 22%, followed by Italy. Conversely, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of Migraine, representing around 17% in the same year.

In Japan, the majority of prevalent Migraine cases in 2023 were categorized as Episodic Migraine, totaling approximately 16,331 cases. Conversely, the least prevalent cases were classified as Chronic Migraine, numbering around 950 cases in the same year.

According to analyses by DelveInsight's experts, the majority of Migraine cases are observed in females compared to males. In 2023, there were approximately 11,535 thousand male cases and around 34,605 thousand female cases of Migraine in the US.

In the EU4 and the UK, the majority of diagnosed cases of Migraine in 2023 were categorized as Episodic Migraine, totaling approximately 15,839 thousand cases. Conversely, the least diagnosed cases were identified as Chronic Migraine, numbering around 2,411 thousand in the same year.

Key Migraine Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Key Migraine Therapies: EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm), AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others

The Migraine epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females experience a more significant impact in relation to Migraine compared to males

Migraine Overview

Migraine, a main headache illness, is a neurological condition that commonly manifests as severe, incapacitating headaches among other symptoms. It affects all ages and frequently runs in families. There are primarily two types: acute migraine and Migraine.

Migraine Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Migraine Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Migraine market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Migraine

Prevalent Cases of Migraine by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Migraine

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Migraine

Migraine Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Migraine market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Migraine market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Migraine Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Migraine Therapies and Key Companies

EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly and Company

AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm): Teva Pharmaceuticals

AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics

ABP-450: AEON Biopharma, Inc.

Aimovig: Amgen

CL-H1T: Charleston Laboratories

AIMOVIG: Amgen

Fremanezumab: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

propranolol LA: Anne Lindblad

Atogepant: Allergan

LBR-101: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical

Atogepant: AbbVie

Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Marcaine: Tian Medical Inc.

Atogepant: Allergan

Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Eptinezumab: H. Lundbeck A/S

TNX-1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254): Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Scope of the Migraine Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Migraine Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

Key Migraine Therapies: EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm), AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), XS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others

Migraine Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and Migraine emerging therapies

Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and Migraine market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Migraine Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Migraine Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Migraine

3. SWOT analysis of Migraine

4. Migraine Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Migraine Market Overview at a Glance

6. Migraine Disease Background and Overview

7. Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Migraine

9. Migraine Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Migraine Unmet Needs

11. Migraine Emerging Therapies

12. Migraine Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Migraine Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Migraine Market Drivers

16. Migraine Market Barriers

17. Migraine Appendix

18. Migraine Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

