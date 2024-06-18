Menkes Disease Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth From (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Menkes Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Menkes Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Menkes Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Menkes Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Menkes Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Menkes Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Menkes Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Menkes Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Menkes Disease market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Market Report:

The Menkes Disease market size was valued at USD 7.9 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the market size for Menkes Disease was at its peak in the US among the 7MM, amounting to around USD 7 million, and this figure is anticipated to grow further by 2034.

Within the EU4 and the UK, France held the largest market share, reaching 27% in 2023, while Spain held the lowest position with a share of 12% in the same year.

In the treatment market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets), there is currently no approved targeted treatment available for Menkes Disease. However, with the anticipated introduction of CUTX-101 by 2025, the market is projected to witness favorable growth.

According to our evaluation, in 2023, there were approximately 177 diagnosed prevalent cases of Menkes Disease estimated across the 7MM. These numbers are expected to rise by 2034, with the US reporting the highest number of cases.

In European nations, France had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Menkes Disease at 26% in 2023, followed closely by Germany and the UK, both at 24%. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of Menkes Disease in the same year, accounting for 11%.

In 2023, Japan reported approximately 19 diagnosed prevalent cases of Menkes disease.

Key Menkes Disease Companies: CypriumTherapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics, and others

Key Menkes Disease Therapies: CUTX-101, and others

The Menkes Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Menkes Disease usually affects male neonates through unaffected carrier women. It may occurs in females, related to unusual genetic circumstances

Menkes Disease Overview

v Menkes disease (MD) is a lethal infantile neurodegenerative disorder with X-linked inheritance. It is an inherited X-linked recessive disorder caused by mutations in the ATP7A gene that is responsible for the transport of copper throughout the body. The mutation could lead to premature birth and may have non-specific symptoms such as hypothermia, hypoglycemia, and prolonged jaundice. These non-specific clinical and biochemical findings could result in the misdiagnosis of neonatal Menkes disease.

Menkes Disease Market

The dynamics of the Menkes Disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Menkes Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Menkes Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Menkes Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Menkes Disease

Prevalent Cases of Menkes Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Menkes Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Menkes Disease

Menkes Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Menkes Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Menkes Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Menkes Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Menkes Disease Therapies and Key Companies

CUTX-101: CypriumTherapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics

Menkes Disease Market Drivers

Submission of NDA of CUTX-101

Increasing awareness among families who have a history of Menkes

Parents of affected babies understand the rarity of the disease and allow their children to be a part of the trial

Ongoing development of screening techniques

Ongoing development of gene therapy

Menkes Disease Market Barriers

Clinical challenges in the early diagnosis of disease

Inability to trace the carrier mother

Insufficient number of studies to estimate the exact number of Menkes patients

Insufficient number of researches for the treatment of Menkes disease

Scope of the Menkes Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Menkes Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Menkes Disease current marketed and Menkes Disease emerging therapies

Menkes Disease Market Dynamics: Menkes Disease market drivers and Menkes Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Menkes Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Menkes Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

