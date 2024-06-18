Global Energy Show Canada Marks the End of a Successful 2024 Event

The event welcomed nearly 32,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors from 103 countries to Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Show Canada (GESC), Canada’s national energy convention, came to a close last week after three days of engaging conversations centered on the theme of “Energy Powering Opportunity”. With an expanded exhibition, business and technical conferences, and multiple industry networking events, the event gathered nearly 32,000 attendees from 103 countries for a powerful, in-person platform to showcase Canada’s energy sector to an international audience.



"This year's Global Energy Show Canada has been an outstanding success in bringing together our national energy sector to meet with a global audience, showcasing the abundant opportunities for investment, technology, new projects and talent that make the industry so special in Canada," said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, dmg events, North America. "On behalf of our dmg events team, I want to extend our gratitude to our sponsors, speakers, exhibitors and the hundreds of volunteers that helped to bring this event together”

Notable highlights from GESC 2024 included:

The Opening Ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 11 which included remarks from the Honourable Jim Reiter, Minister of Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan, opening keynote with Nik Nanos and an address from the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

The GESC Strategic Conference provided critical knowledge and insights on the latest trends, energy policy, outlook, and growth drivers for the energy ecosystem looking forward. The Strategic Conference welcomed over 70 expert speakers from around the world over three days with a variety of topics critical to the future of energy.

The GESC Technical Conference served as a platform for technical experts and delegates to delve into the cutting-edge technologies, processes and innovations shaping the energy landscape. The Technical Conference featured over 70 technical presentations from industry leaders focusing on the latest technologies and processes covering the full energy spectrum, five roundtable discussions discussing topics such as “Clean Technology Adoption”, “Innovations in Oilfield Technologies”, “the transformative potential of Hydrogen”, “strategies for CCUS”, and the ongoing “Digitalization/Digital Transformation” shaping the energy industry.

All three days of the event featured ministerial dialogue with political representatives such as the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Government of Alberta; the Honourable Jim Reiter, Minister of Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan; and Rt. Hon Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The exhibition floor attracted visitors to discover features including the Plug and Play Innovation Zone, the Future Forward – Next Gen Zone, the Emissions Reduction Zone, the SAIT Experiential Zone and the Equity Zone. With over 500 exhibiting companies, attendees had access to over 50 hours of educational content and networking opportunities.



The ninth annual GESC Awards took place on June 12, recognizing and celebrating leaders, innovators and trail blazers in eight categories promoting advancement in all areas of the energy sector. Among the winners were Eavor Technologies Inc., Natel Energy, Nanoprecise Sci Corp, PrePad, Sapphire Technologies, OptiSeis Solutions Ltd., Litus Inc. and Ishrat Oishee from Young Energy Infrastructure Professionals.



Thank you to our Sponsors/ Partners

GESC appreciates and thanks our key sponsors and partners of the 2024 Global Energy Show Canada including but not limited to: The Government of Alberta, University of Alberta, SAIT, University of Calgary, The National Coalition of Chiefs (NCC) and Salesforce.

To stay connected to the Global Energy Show and informed on future updates, please visit https://www.globalenergyshow.com.

