FLAVIAR TEAMS UP WITH RNDC TO ACCELERATE ALCOHOL ECOMMERCE GROWTH ON SHOPIFY
Flaviar Launches New Payment Solution Enabling Compliant Alcohol Sales For Brands and Marketplaces On One Of World’s Leading eComm PlatformsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flaviar, Inc. proudly announces the launch of Flaviar Checkout, its new solution to compliantly sell alcohol beverages for Shopify-powered stores, and Flaviar Pay, the only approved solution for processing multi-retailer alcohol payments available to ¬¬Shopify merchants. This announcement, following its 2023 acquisitions of Wine-Searcher and Barcart, further solidifies its position as the dominant operating system of global bev-alc ecommerce.
Flaviar Checkout marries Flaviar’s nationwide retailer fulfillment network, an industry-leading order management system, full-service shipping & customer order support. Flaviar Checkout seamlessly integrates with Shopify’s industry-leading checkout. Flaviar Checkout can be implemented on alternative commerce platforms as well with just a few lines of code, and select plans now include Shopify Plus.
“What excites me the most,” says Flaviar Co-Founder & CEO Jugoslav Petkovic, “is that we’re really changing how anyone can sell spirits online. Let’s say you’re a whiskey brand who wants to sell your product online; Flaviar Checkout makes it really easy for you to become a Shopify merchant and get your store up and running without having to worry about all the tricky compliance and operational complexities.
More importantly, our services don’t stop there; we’ll also plug you in on our own marketplaces, making sure your product is listed on Flaviar.com and Caskers.com and offering dedicated marketing programs. And, as your brand grows, you have access to our full suite of advertising and insights solutions as well.”
"In the rapidly expanding alcohol industry, merchants face unique challenges that require flexible strategies and seamless integration. Flaviar's offering equips businesses with what they need to scale, enhance their reach, and connect with more customers, while delivering exceptional value through its comprehensive digital platform,” said Ritu Khanna, VP of Global Partnerships, Shopify.
Flaviar's strategic partner, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), also plays a key role in bringing this collaboration to market. "This partnership is a first in the market. By leveraging RNDC's national scale, Shopify's leading ecommerce platform, and Flaviar's comprehensive technology and operational capabilities, we continue to accelerate digital innovation in the beverage alcohol industry," stated Emily Xu, RNDC’s Senior Vice President of eCommerce and marketing. "As consumers continue to shift to digital, our suppliers are looking for best-in-class, 3-tier compliant ecommerce solutions to strengthen the digital presence of their brands. We believe this partnership provides them with better access to consumers through a highly scalable, turnkey solution."
With these new offerings in place, Flaviar has developed an entirely new service called “Flaviar For Business” bringing together Flaviar Checkout, Flaviar Pay, and its digital advertising & business insights under one roof. An early success story is Wine-Searcher. Since acquiring the company in November 2023, Flaviar has rapidly begun powering direct-to-consumer sales, where permitted by law, for the first time in the platform’s history and is already seeing conversion rates of 6X better than ecomm benchmarks. For more information about Flaviar For Business, Flaviar Checkout, & Flaviar Pay, please visit https://business.flaviar.com/.
About Flaviar, Inc.
Flaviar pursues its mission of “Bringing Good Spirits To Life” via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar.com and Caskers.com, it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant DtC sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payment for global ecommerce leader, Shopify.
About Republic National Distributing Company
As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry’s brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve. With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at Kanchan.Achar@rndc-usa.com
