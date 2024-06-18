Shareholders that lost money on Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (GL) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL).



Shareholders who purchased shares of GL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 8, 2019 to April 10, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth at the Company, led by consistent premium revenue growth at American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”). The Company also represented that its employees adhered to a code of conduct that expressly prohibited various forms of misconduct, and which required that all Globe Life employees comply with relevant laws and regulations, purportedly ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs. In truth, Globe Life was engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, therefore inflating Globe Life’s financial results. In addition, Globe Life permitted a culture of unchecked sexual harassment, in direct contravention of the Company’s Code of Conduct. As a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Globe Life common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

DEADLINE: July 1, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 1, 2024.

