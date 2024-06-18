It's Been the Privilege of a Lifetime: Leadership of Tactical Training Group Atlantic Changes Hands

Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, presided over the ceremony.

“CSG-4 and TTGL are centers of excellence for strike group training. They matter more now than they ever have. They prepare our ships, Amphibious Ready Group – Marine Expeditionary Unit teams, and Carrier Strike Groups to deter, defend, and if necessary, defeat the enemy in combat,” said McCoy. “Our ships, shipmates, partners, and Allies operate in a dangerous and dynamic environment – we sail into harm’s way.”

He also commended Anderson for his leadership as part of the teams delivering relevant combat capability to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Force team.

“As the former CSG-4 Chief of Staff and Commanding officer of TTGL, Sean consistently demonstrated his leadership and led revolutionary improvements to integrated training. As the world continues to be volatile and the threat evolves, we adapted and elevated training while strengthening relationships across the Fleet,” he continued. “Sean provided achievable solutions and mentorship that enabled our ship captains, major commanders, and strike group commanders to lead competent warfighting units.”

Anderson is a native of Wisconsin, and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. His career was marked by a breadth of experience in multiple platforms with a focus on fleet training and operations.

In addition to command of TTGL, he previously commanded USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) TWO. He is a plankowner aboard USS Carney (DDG 64), and served in various leadership positions aboard USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60), USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), USS Kauffman (FFG 59), and USS Nitze (DDG 94). He also served twice at CSG-4, first as the Asst. Chief of Staff for Training and Assessments, and later as the Chief of Staff.

Ashore he served as Flag Aide to Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, as the director of operations at Tactical Support Center Sigonella, the Fleet Command Center Director at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and the executive assistant to the Fleet Forces Command Director of Maritime Operations.

"It's been the privilege of a lifetime to lead this elite team of civilians and active duty staff to train deploying strike groups and deliver relevant, highly-capable warfighting teams supporting our fleet and combatant commanders,” said Anderson.

“The two things I am most proud of this team for are meeting the ever-growing LVC [live, virtual, and constructive training] demand signal, and their dynamic adaptability to adjust the training to match improving adversary capabilities while incorporating our latest high-end tactics and procedures. Each exercise is more complex and better than the last, which demands a total team effort."

Anderson turned over lead of TTGL to Quaresimo, a career surface warfare officer and native of Stroudsburg, Penn. who commissioned through the Navy’s Seaman to Admiral Program.

“You are the right warfighter at the right time to take the helm at TTGL…You’ve been riding shotgun and equally accountable for both CSG-4 and TTGL’s recent successes,” said McCoy. “You and your staff are sprinting and leading. Be bold, move fast, and don’t look back.”

TTGL is the benchmark for Fleet LVC and synthetic training, and work closely with U.S. Fleet Forces Command at the Hefti Global LVC Operations Center, which held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 14.

Quaresimo’s career experience in training, operations, and resourcing and requirements will support the continued training and development of integrated naval forces and the Navy’s approach to training continuums.

"It is with a deep sense of honor that I step into this role. I am proud of our team, and am honored to be here celebrating their success under Sean’s steady leadership,” said Quaresimo. “I know our team will continue to accelerate learning, and I am confident we will train and mentor carrier strike group, amphibious ready group, and independent deploying teams to take on the many challenges they may face in today’s operating environment."

TTGL's mission is to train, mentor, and assess carrier strike group, expeditionary strike group, amphibious ready group and Marine Expeditionary Units, and their warfare commanders and staffs for global deployment against peer competitors. TTGL is a supporting command to CSG-4 alongside Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic.

Carrier Strike Group 4’s mission is to train, mentor, and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. You can find them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and DVIDS.