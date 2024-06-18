Kingspan Announces All North American Plants Now Certified to Four Key International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Standards

These global benchmarks showcase Kingspan’s commitment to product quality, the environment, compliance and employee safety

DELAND, Fla., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today announces that all of its plants in North America are now certified to four key International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards.



ISO standards are global benchmarks for trusted goods and services. These standards set consistent guidelines to ensure products are safe and reliable, to simplify decisions for consumers, and to safeguard the planet through sustainable and ethical practices.

These certifications make it so Kingspan customers can trust that every aspect of Kingspan’s operations – from product quality to safety to environmental protection to product compliance – are managed meticulously, with systems in place to address issues effectively as they arise and to action meaningful improvements.

Kingspan Insulated Panels North America has six plants across North America located in Langley, British Columbia; Modesto, California; DeLand, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Caledon, Ontario; and Monterrey, Mexico.

Each of these plants is now certified to the following standards:

ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems

ISO 45001: Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems

ISO 14001: Environmental Management Systems

ISO 37301: Compliance Management Systems

ISO 9001 helps companies meet customer expectations and demonstrate a commitment to high performance and quality. ISO 45001 focuses on providing practical solutions for workers’ safety. ISO 14001 provides a framework and standard for environmental management systems. ISO 37301 supplies guidance for organizations to develop, implement and maintain cultures of compliance.

Kingspan’s Modesto and DeLand plants were certified to ISO 37301 in 2021, making them Kingspan’s first U.S. businesses to be certified to this new standard.

“The goal of ISO certifications is to provide peace of mind to both our employees and our customers,” said Carla Guzman, director of compliance for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. “At Kingspan, we are constantly working to improve both the quality of our products and our operations. We are proud to have every Kingspan plant in North America now certified to these four key standards and will continue taking strides to achieve excellence.”

Kingspan’s plants are audited annually by an authorized independent third-party organization to maintain these certifications.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit www.kingspanpanels.us.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 200 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us.



