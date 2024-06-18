Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference Descend on Las Vegas This Week for Three Full Days

Renowned educators, prominent brands, and industry practitioners unite for professional growth and self-care

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s co-located International Beauty Show (IBS Las Vegas ) presented by American Salon, and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Las Vegas) presented by American Spa, are coming to the new West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 22-24, to offer beauty, spa, and wellness professionals more than 560 premier brands across a 157,000 square foot exhibit hall. With over 400 hours of education and four onsite experiences, attendees are empowered to say ‘yes’ to themselves.



"Our attendees ‘say yes’ to their clients all day long,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director of Questex's Beauty & Spa Group. "They embody the roles of therapists, colleagues, and friends to their clients, constantly prioritizing their needs. Amidst this selfless dedication, they rarely find a moment for themselves. Attending our shows presents a precious opportunity for them to reconnect with their community, gain invaluable education, forge valuable connections with top suppliers, and embrace self-care by saying 'yes' to themselves."

IBS will include nearly 140 classes free with the Exhibit Hall pass, as well as eight immersive, three-hour Hands-On Workshops, each for an additional fee. New this year, IBS will introduce six Master Classes – two-hour long, in-depth looks into the latest skills, techniques, and styles, also available for an additional fee. All Hands-On Workshops and Master Classes include the

3-day Exhibit Hall pass at no additional charge. Attendees who book two or more paid classes will save $40.

Some of the big headliner names presenting at IBS Las Vegas include Larisa Love, Presley Poe, Rebecca Taylor, Roger Molina, Tonya Pushkareva, Keya Neal and Gilad Goldstein.

The IECSC program will offer spa professionals their own curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring hand-picked speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses. Those who purchase three or more classes to enhance their show experience will save $25. All paid classes include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass for no additional fee.

IECSC also offers over 140 Product Focused Education sessions and workshops, included free with an Exhibit Hall pass. Led by top exhibitors, these sessions provide a deep dive into specific products or services. Additionally, exciting demonstrations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions will take place on The Studio Stage, the show’s premier demo stage located right on the show floor.

Some of the powerful educators lined up for this year’s show include: Savanna Boda, Douglas Preston, Susanne Schmaling, and Nichelle Mosley.

The IBS Las Vegas 2024 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including Amika, CHI by Farouk, Cloak and Dagger, Cocco Hair Professional, DNA Hairtools, Gelish, Gentleman Republic, HaloCouture Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Jack Winn Pro, KeraRX Haircare & Joon Haircare, Lashbox LA, Light Elegance Nail Products, PLA Beauty, Salonory, Sensei Shears Systems, Solano, StyleCraft & Salon Backbar, Turbo Power/Parlux and more. For the full list, click here.

IECSC Las Vegas 2024 exhibiting brands will include Celluma, Circadia, Classic Spa Collection, Dermalogica, DermaJEM, DermaplanePro, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Face Reality Skincare, Farmhouse Fresh, HydraFacial, Image Skincare, LightStim, Minkys, NaturaVerdePro, Nutrafol, Procell Therapies, Repechage, Silhouet-Tone USA, Skin Act, Skin Script Skincare, Sorella Apothecary and more. For the full list, click here.

New this year for IECSC exhibitors is IECSC Plus. This optional upgrade offers exhibitors the opportunity to connect with pre-qualified spa owners and operators for up to eight, one-to-one appointments, as well as two networking receptions.

NEW & RETURNING ONSITE EXPERIENCES

Admission for all attendees includes multiple onsite experiences for both beauty and spa, at no additional cost.

SAY YES TO YOU HUB – Powered by Dove

The Say Yes to You mindset encourages attendees to embrace self-care. Located at the end of aisle 2800 on the IBS exhibit floor, this sanctuary provides a space for attendees to relax and recharge, bringing the ‘Say Yes to You’ mantra to life. It features free professional headshots, mental wellness sessions, and mindful movement programming aimed at enriching the show experience. Dove will be onsite to promote their Dove Bond Strength collection and distribute product samples.

LOOK & LEARN STAGE

Located on the IBS show floor, attendees can view demonstrations of cutting-edge techniques by acclaimed artists and discover new ways to enhance their technical abilities all while relaxing and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends.

THE STUDIO STAGE

Located on the IECSC show floor, guests will be treated to an incredible lineup of high-caliber speakers, in-depth demonstrations, and intimate discussion, all conveniently located right on the exhibit floor.

WHAT’S NEW FOR YOU ZONE

Located on both the IBS and IECSC show floors, these areas showcase exciting collections offered by first-time exhibitors. Each space provides the opportunity to explore new product lines, engage with companies making their debut at the show, and be among the first to test products newly introduced to the market.

PARTIES

To round out the full experience, IBS and IECSC Las Vegas are hosting an Opening Night party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday night, June 22 from 10:30pm - midnight and a Happy Hour at Azilo Ultra Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday, June 23 from 6:30pm.- 8:30pm, each for an additional fee. Tickets may be purchased via event registration. The Happy Hour is sponsored by Lipgloss & Aftershave and Nutrafol. Immediately following the Happy Hour, all guests are invited to attend the ASCP Skin Deep Readers' Choice Awards in the same location at no charge, from 8:30pm – 10:30pm. Click here to register to attend the ASCP Awards.

REGISTRATION

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. The 3-day Exhibit Hall pass includes access to all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, all Product-Focused education at IECSC Las Vegas, and unlimited access to both exhibit halls. Hands-on Workshops and Master Classes at IBS Las Vegas and the curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include the 3-day Exhibit Hall pass for no additional charge. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 22, 11:00am – 4:30pm

Sunday, June 23, 11:00am – 4:30pm

Monday, June 24, 11:00am – 3:30pm



NEW LOCATION:

Las Vegas Convention Center

West Hall

300 Convention Center Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

