Maria Siambekos Joins Cayuse as New Chief Operating Officer

Siambekos brings over 25 years of enterprise SaaS leadership experience - and a personal connection to research - to Cayuse, the world’s foremost research administration cloud platform

Portland, OR, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the industry-leading research administration platform, is pleased to welcome enterprise technology veteran and clinical scientist Maria Siambekos as its Chief Operating Officer. Maria's hiring coincides with Cayuse's 30th anniversary, celebrating innovative research administration software that enhances research efficiency worldwide. With substantial leadership experience at multiple growth-stage SaaS-based companies, Maria will help scale the operations at Cayuse as the organization continues to develop and deliver innovative and essential research management tools.

“Staying true to our mission of empowering research, we strive to enrich our team with leaders who truly understand the needs of our users,” said CEO Matt McLellan. “Our history of leveraging leaders from research began with our founder, Dr. Chris Harker, and continues with Maria who began her career as a clinical scientist at The University of Chicago. With decades of technology and operational excellence depth and expertise, Maria is a proven leader and will be an asset to the organization as we continue to drive innovation and growth as we strive to revolutionize the market.”

Maria comes to Cayuse with over 25 years of diverse business experience in Fortune 500 and Venture Capital/Private Equity-backed organizations. She has successfully served as CEO, President, and COO of several SaaS companies. She has also held numerous leadership roles at GE Healthcare and Hospira in commercial, product, strategy, business integration, and M&A.

“To achieve world-class research, organizations need to leverage technology and tools to optimize efficiencies and outcomes,” said Maria. “Cayuse delivers enterprise software solutions to enable this, and I am excited about its future and potential global impact on the industry.”

About Cayuse



For 30 years, Cayuse has empowered organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle, including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, hospitals and health systems, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations.

