"I Have Insurance, Why Can't I Afford My Oral Anticancer Medications?" International Myeloma Foundation Highlights the Urgent Need for Cancer Drug Parity Act at Congressional Briefing

The Successful Briefing Addressed Insurance Coverage for Oral Anticancer Medications

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation-led Coalition to Improve Access to Cancer Care (CIACC) hosted a successful Congressional Briefing addressing the critical issue of insurance coverage for oral anticancer medications. The event, titled "I Have Insurance, Why Can't I Afford My Oral Anticancer Medications?", drew a diverse audience of policymakers, and patient advocates. Patient advocates Michael Riotto, Tony Newberne, Dr. Morgan Kelly, and Dr. Kevin Chen spoke at the event.



The briefing, which took place on June 14, focused on the pressing issue of outdated insurance benefit designs that prevent many Americans, despite having health insurance, from affording life-saving oral anticancer medications. Attendees heard compelling presentations about the Cancer Drug Parity Act, legislation aimed at ensuring equitable coverage for both oral and intravenous chemotherapy treatments. Speakers highlighted the financial burdens faced by patients and the need to reduce out-of-pocket costs to increase accessibility to essential treatments.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the engaging discussions that took place today," said Emma Hatcher of the International Myeloma Foundation who moderated the panel discussion. "This event underscored the critical need for the Cancer Drug Parity Act to ensure that all cancer patients can afford their medications, regardless of the form they take it in."

The event featured expert speakers who provided insights into the disparities in current insurance coverage and the benefits of the proposed legislation. Patient advocate Tony Newberne shared, “I want to live so I paid $3,000, but I knew that was something I could not sustain.”

Adding to this sentiment, patient advocate Michael Riotto said, “You’re fighting to keep yourself alive, and in the meantime, you’re also fighting to keep yourself financially afloat.”

He continued, “For patients, cancer attacks everyone around them – friends and family. Imagine making the choice between paying your mortgage and paying for your meds.”

With moving statements like these, attendees left with a deeper understanding of the importance of passing the Cancer Drug Parity Act and how it can significantly improve the lives of cancer patients by making treatments more affordable and accessible.

The CIACC would like to thank all participants for their attendance and contributions to this important conversation. The coalition remains committed to advocating for policies that increase access to cancer care and reduce financial barriers for patients.

For more information about the Cancer Drug Parity Act and how you can get involved, please contact Danielle Doheny at ddoheny@myeloma.org.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org.

