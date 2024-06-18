Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,622 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications briefs media on media accredited to cover 2024 Presidential Inauguration, 18 June

Technical briefing for media accredited to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration

All media who have been accredited to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration ceremony are invited to attend a technical briefing on the logistical arrangements. The Presidential Inauguration will take place on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The briefing will be led by the Government Communications and Information Systems and the technical support teams. 

The details of the technical briefing are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 18 June 2024
Time: 12:00
Venue: Room 153 Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Members of the media attending must confirm by sending their personal details to Takalanim@gcis.gov.za and Makungu@presidency.gov.za

Only media who have confirmed attendance will be granted access to the venue.  Attending media will be required to confirm identity by producing a South African ID or Passport and a Press Card.

For enquiries contact:  Tshegofatso Modubu and on 083 276 0786
 

You just read:

Government Communications briefs media on media accredited to cover 2024 Presidential Inauguration, 18 June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more