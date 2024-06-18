Government Communications briefs media on media accredited to cover 2024 Presidential Inauguration, 18 June

Technical briefing for media accredited to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration

All media who have been accredited to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration ceremony are invited to attend a technical briefing on the logistical arrangements. The Presidential Inauguration will take place on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The briefing will be led by the Government Communications and Information Systems and the technical support teams.

The details of the technical briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Time: 12:00

Venue: Room 153 Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Members of the media attending must confirm by sending their personal details to Takalanim@gcis.gov.za and Makungu@presidency.gov.za

Only media who have confirmed attendance will be granted access to the venue. Attending media will be required to confirm identity by producing a South African ID or Passport and a Press Card.

For enquiries contact: Tshegofatso Modubu and on 083 276 0786

