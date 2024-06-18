Governor Hochul Announces Hundreds of Illicit Storefronts Shut Down by the New York State Task Force, Leading to a Surge in Sales for Legal Retailers

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, "As a strong advocate for legal and regulated cannabis sales, I commend Governor Hochul and the New York State Cannabis Enforcement Task Force for their diligent efforts in shutting down illicit storefronts. As we advance this initiative, I am committed to seeing these enforcement efforts expand into major cities like New Rochelle, and throughout the entire state. These stores are selling unregulated, unvetted products that pose a significant risk to the community. This action not only safeguards our communities but also bolsters the legal market. We are committed to ensuring a fair and safe cannabis industry in New York, and these enforcement measures are a crucial step in that direction.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “In this year’s budget, we took major steps in establishing a fair and equitable cannabis market in New York state. Businesses engaging in illegal cannabis sales not only undermine the legal cannabis market but also put the health and safety of our communities at risk. We took important steps in holding these unethical businesses accountable and protecting the well-being of our communities. By allowing for the revocation of licenses for businesses involved in illegal cannabis sales, and creating greater ability for localities to close establishments that are flouting the law, this will strengthen the enforcement of New York's cannabis laws and ensure a level playing field for all businesses,” said Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, “I thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for her leadership on this important topic , and our legislative leaders Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Carl Heastie, as well as my colleagues in the legislature for their support.

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “The proliferation of illegal shops in our community has been completely unacceptable, posing a public health and safety issue. This year we gave greater authority to localities and the Office of Cannabis Management to padlock illegal shops, with a series of fines for initial offenses. This change was long overdue and I am happy that as of a result local law enforcement has been able to close them efficiently.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Today marks a crucial victory for New York State as we take decisive action against illegal cannabis operations. Shutting down these illegal shops is essential for safeguarding public health, supporting legitimate businesses, and maintaining the trust of our citizens in the legal framework we have established. I am proud to have worked with Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Senate colleagues to close these illegal operators.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “The coordinated shutdown of hundreds of illicit cannabis storefronts is a testament to fostering a fair, regulated and safe market in New York. This significant progress could not have been accomplished without the leadership of Governor Hochul, the New York State Police, and the Office of Cannabis Management. This whole-of-government approach boosts legal sales, safeguards our communities and uplifts those most impacted by the War on Drugs. As we celebrate today’s successes we remain laser focused against illegal cannabis operations that will ensure the success and integrity of our state’s legal cannabis market.”

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said, “State and city agencies working together to swiftly shut down stores illegally selling cannabis is what government should look like. Today’s announcement demonstrates the Governor’s commitment to eradicating an illegal market and helping us to keep our community safe. The purpose of the MRTA was to ensure a safe and thriving cannabis market for New Yorkers, in order to right the historical wrongs committed against Black and Brown communities. And while New York now nationally leads the way in legal dispensaries owned by people of color, much work remains to be done before we can truly achieve our goal of social equity. I will continue to work with the Governor and our partners in state and city government to guarantee the health and safety of my neighbors and fully establish a thriving industry that truly uplifts Black and Brown New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Kenny Burgos said, “Bravo to Governor Hochul and the Task Force for their crackdown on these illicit cannabis operations. This decisive action fuels the growth of our legal market and champions the legitimate, licensed entrepreneurs shaping this growing industry. We’re cultivating a fair, robust cannabis landscape in New York—a testament to what strong, equitable regulation can achieve.”

Assemblymember Landon Dais said, “The closure of illegal cannabis stores is a necessary step to protect our communities from unsafe and untested cannabis products. The closures also provide protection for our legal shops, especially our social equity licensees. We must continue the expansion of our social equity licenses, and ensure they are hiring people from communities impacted by the war on drugs.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement of new leadership for the Office of Cannabis Management is a significant step in addressing the proliferation of illegal cannabis stores and helping to build an equitable cannabis industry. The Bronx was one of the hardest hit counties by the war on drugs and it is critical that we expand pathways for our communities to enter into the cannabis industry. By doing so, we aim to foster economic growth and ensure fair access to opportunities within the cannabis industry for all our communities.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “The measures enacted in the FY25 Budget to ensure a strong legal cannabis market are the results of effective collaboration between my fellow colleagues in the legislature, the Office of the Governor, the New York City Mayor’s Office, and dozens of advocates. Unlicensed shops take away from our goal of a socially equitable market where responsible business owners can prosper. We already see the benefits that come from giving the Office of Cannabis Management and state and local law enforcement the capacity to shut down unlicensed shops, with sales from legal cannabis sales increasing 27 percent in just a few short weeks. These measures will allow small businesses and many minority and women-owned businesses the opportunity to responsibly and legally sell cannabis and create jobs in our communities.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, "I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in the work we have done in the Assembly over the past year to close illegal cannabis stores. Illegal cannabis stores in my district, specifically on the Lower East Side, have become a serious problem and a hazard for residents, and they must be removed. With the governor’s support, we have successfully passed legislation that provides OCM and local law enforcement the tools they need to shut down illegal stores and pave the way for a legal market to succeed. I am encouraged by the immediate impact the enforcement is already making in our communities.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “Shutting down the illegal smoke shops shows what we can achieve when all levels of government come together to address the issues facing New Yorkers. After we passed my SMOKEOUT Act in the State budget to provide local cannabis enforcement, we have already closed 500 unlicensed cannabis shops in a matter of weeks. That is 500 fewer shops attracting armed robberies and selling to children; tons of unregulated cannabis off our streets; and tens of millions of dollars in more tax revenue to invest in communities. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams for hearing the concerns of the community and partnering with me to end the blight of illegal smoke shops once and for all.”

