Heroic Irishman Pat McCarthy's Antarctic-Like Expedition Strengthens China-Europe Ties
Mr. Pat McCarthy, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and Mr. McCarthy's son, Setanta, at the China Europe International Business School
Defying a blizzard, Pat McCarthy's heroic journey underscores his dedication to fostering robust China-Europe connection
High-quality development truly lives up to its name only when no one is left behind.”CORK, IRELAND, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ireland Sino Institute, committed to fostering strong ties between China and Europe, recently made headlines with an extraordinary journey to the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in Shanghai. This visit, coinciding with the tour of the Irish Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leader of Fianna Fáil, and TD Micheál Martin, underscored the Institute’s dedication to its mission, despite facing significant travel challenges. The event highlighted the growing presence and influence of Ireland in China.
— Pat McCarthy
Founded in 2012 by Irishman Pat McCarthy and his wife in Liaoning Province, the Ireland Sino Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening China-Europe relations through various initiatives, including education, culture, trade, tourism, philanthropy, and foreign investment. Much of their work has focused on the development of rural communities in China, primarily through educational projects with the goal of keeping students in school.
The delegation to CEIBS included not only Tánaiste Micheál Martin but also a host of influential figures such as Ambassador of Ireland to China Ann Derwin and Consul General of Ireland in Shanghai Wendy Dorman-Smith. Their presence brought significant international media attention, highlighting CEIBS as a pivotal institution for China-Europe relations.
The Ireland Sino Institute’s journey to CEIBS was nothing short of heroic. Despite severe blizzards and unexpected obstacles disrupting their travel plans, including cancellations of their train and flight, Mr. McCarthy and his team remained undeterred. Highways were closed, and their resolve was put to the test as they faced further delays and missed connections, but their mission to strengthen China-Europe ties kept them going.
“Undeterred, we embarked on a combination of trekking and taxi rides to reach Shenyang," Mr. McCarthy recounted. A reassuring taxi driver, who had seen worse conditions, motivated the team to push forward. Despite further delays and missed connections due to a much-needed break at a McDonald's restaurant, the delegation eventually secured a train to Beijing. On arrival in Beijing, it was a stroke of luck that they managed to catch the last train out to Shanghai, only to be greeted by a downpour. Mr. McCarthy, described the journey as an adventure reminiscent of an Antarctic expedition, with each challenge adding to the allure of their mission.
Upon their arrival at CEIBS, the Institute’s determination paid off. During a Q&A session following Tánaiste Martin's speech, Mr. McCarthy, a Cork native, had a warm exchange with the Tánaiste, also from Cork and someone who deeply inspires Mr. McCarthy. This heartfelt interaction, witnessed by hundreds of students, guests, dignitaries, and members of the CEIBS community, highlighted the shared heritage and mutual respect between the two Irishmen.
“Tánaiste Martin's attentiveness to our questions and his effort to personally approach us at the end of the event truly highlight his compassionate nature and genuine heart,” Mr. McCarthy said. The exchange, described as akin to a friendly conversation in an Irish pub, caught the attention of the Irish media, further amplifying the significance of the visit.
One of the key highlights was directing the eyes of the elite to regions with untapped potential in Northeast China, such as Liaoning, Shenyang, and more rural areas like Tieling, to encourage investment and visits where there are vast opportunities.
Mr. McCarthy praised CEIBS for its role as a high-ranking institution and a hub for fostering development across China. He expressed his appreciation for CEIBS Vice President and Dean Frank Bournois, who welcomed him onto campus, and lauded the institution for providing an international platform for crucial dialogue and representation.
Reflecting on his life in Liaoning, Mr. McCarthy described it as his home, crediting the warmth, hospitality, and openness of its people, as well as the favorable environment for foreign investment. "Liaoning has embraced us with open arms," he said. "The community's genuine friendliness and the province's supportive attitude towards foreign enterprises make it an ideal place to live and work."
Through the Ireland Sino Institute, Mr. McCarthy is dedicated to strengthening the relationship between China and Europe. The Institute’s focus on rural China aims to bridge the gap by introducing European perspectives, practices, and innovations, fostering equal development and growth in less spotlighted areas. These cultural and educational exchanges enrich local communities in China while providing European entities with valuable insights into rural Chinese life, thus creating a more nuanced and comprehensive dialogue between the two regions. In recognition of their work, the Institute also received a high-level visit to Liaoning by the China State Council in 2018.
In March 2024 after months of dedicated outreach to the Irish Government, the Ireland Sino Institute, in collaboration with CCPIT Shenyang, received a promising response from the Cork City Council International Relations Office. Despite being unpaid, their efforts were highly productive. The office stated, "We are open to considering mutually beneficial international projects which may serve as the prelude to the development of more formal ties." Mr. McCarthy emphasized that advancing this initiative will require increased advocacy, resources, nurturing, and support.
Despite suffering from a severe immune system disorder, Mr. McCarthy will persevere, as resilience is very much part of his DNA, sharing lineage with General Michael Collins (President of Ireland 1919-1922). With the unwavering support of his wife and child, he is determined to look ahead as the Ireland Sino Institute continues its five-year plan focused on educational efforts while diversifying its activities to include tourism, trade promotion, and foreign investment. These initiatives aim to build a robust, sustainable partnership that benefits both the EU and China.
Being a non-profit and having invested their life savings into the project, the McCarthy family hopes to gain support from both the Irish and Chinese governments to advance their initiatives of fostering peace, mutual development, and understanding between Ireland, Europe, and China, promoting a shared humanity for all.
If you would like to join our organization, visit, work, conduct an event, make a contribution, or do business in Liaoning Province, Ireland, or Europe, please contact our International relations experts at the Ireland Sino Institute for more information.
Ms. Chang Zhang
The Ireland Sino Institute
team@irelandchinainstitute.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Pat McCarthy Advocates for Northeast China In a High Level Debate at Shanghai CEIBS