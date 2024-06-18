Submit Release
Investigation Into Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) Announced byHolzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Zentalis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZNTL) complied with federal securities laws. On June 18, 2024, Zentalis announced that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the following studies of azenosertib: the Phase 1 ZN-c3-001 dose-escalation study in solid tumors, the Phase 2 ZN-c3-005 (DENALI) study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and the Phase 2 ZN-c3-004 (TETON) study in uterine serous carcinoma (USC).” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Zentalis stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at  cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/zentalis- pharmaceuticals/ to discuss your legal rights.  

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

CONTACT:  
Corey Holzer, Esq.  
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)  
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


