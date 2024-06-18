DEADLINE ALERT for EQIX, GL, and INTC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX)

Class Period: May 3, 2019 – March 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”); (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3); Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL)

Class Period: May 8, 2019 – April 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Globe Life was engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, therefor inflating Globe Life’s financial results; (2) Globe Life permitted a culture of unchecked sexual harassment, in direct contravention of the Company’s Code of Conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – April 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) that the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company’s IFS strategy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

