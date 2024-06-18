Wreaths Across America Expands Educator Resources with New Teach Partnership Agreement

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces a new Teach Partnership Agreement with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC®). Through this new partnership, both organizations agree to collaborate to create engaging and relevant content designed to TEACH in a way that fosters strong character development, civic responsibility, respect, and honor.

The WAA mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach is a year-long endeavor that culminates with the wreath-laying ceremony at more than 4,200 other participating locations nationwide each December. The mission grows yearly as impactful partnerships are created with like-minded organizations serving veterans and military communities. MCEC® is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit leadership, service delivery, and advocacy organization. MCEC supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle.

“We are delighted to partner with Wreaths Across America to emphasize the importance of civic responsibility, duty, and honor,” said Kyra Bush, Vice President of Education Services, MCEC. “Remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s military members and their families is consistent with the MCEC mission and values. We look forward to working together toward these shared goals.”

In 2022, Wreaths Across America launched its standards-based K-12 curricula focused on character development, with free lesson plans and student activities to encourage community service. The lesson plans were developed by Cindy Tatum, an American Gold Star Mother and retired educator. With other reputable and committed partners, WAA provides abundant free lesson plans, resources, and activities that teach history, honesty, integrity, gratitude and patriotism.

“In speaking with the first Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War, Col. Roger Donlon, before he passed, I asked him what our most important responsibility to younger generations was,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. “He responded, ‘teach them how to love our country again.’ Combining our efforts with those of other dedicated organizations such as MCEC, we can reach more young people through those who are invested in their education.”

To learn more about the WAA TEACH Program and its partnership with MCEC and other like-minded organizations educating America’s youth, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans’ cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information about volunteering, getting involved in the mission, or sponsoring a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org .

About the Military Child Education Coalition

MCEC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit leadership and advocacy organization. MCEC supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle. Learn more about the national advocacy efforts of MCEC at MilitaryChild.org and on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

