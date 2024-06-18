THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM ANNOUNCES 33rd FREEDOM AWARD HONOREES

Memphis, TN, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum is proud to announce the distinguished honorees for the 33rd Freedom Award, recognizing their exceptional contributions to civil and human rights. The Freedom Award, the Museum's signature event, pays tribute to individuals who have shown unwavering commitment to promoting equity and justice.

The esteemed honorees for the 33rd Freedom Award are:

XERNONA CLAYTON , civil and human rights activist and producer who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the SCLC, has been a trailblazing leader in civil rights and broadcasting for 60 years. Clayton is renowned as the Founder and President of the Trumpet Awards Foundation. Her pioneering spirit in broadcasting continues to inspire generations.

SHERRILYN IFILL , President and Director-Counsel Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), has left an indelible mark on civil rights advocacy. Her tenure as Director-Counsel saw LDF's increased engagement in civil rights issues, particularly in combatting voter suppression and racial discrimination.

SPIKE LEE,Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose groundbreaking work has reshaped filmmaking and cinema, has inspired national conversations around race, representation and culture. Lee is also a dedicated educator, serving as a tenured professor committed to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

The prestigious Freedom Award ceremony will be held October 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm Central at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN. It will be preceded by the Pre-Award Gala and Red Carpet at 5:30 pm at the adjacent Halloran Centre.

This year’s Freedom Award host is MC Lyte, a legend in music and entertainment. She is a pioneering artist and a formidable actress in television and film. The evening of captivating performances also includes Grammy-nominated recording artist, Deborah Cox, whose talent spans music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion.

The celebration extends beyond the evening festivities, as the Museum will hold a hybrid Student Forum on October 17 at 10:30 am Central at FedEx Forum. This inspiring educational forum aims to empower middle and high school students to take action and create positive change in their communities.

The National Civil Rights Museum has a rich legacy of honoring distinguished civil and human rights leaders, including Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Kerry Kennedy, and many more. The Freedom Award signature sponsors are FedEx and Hyde Family Foundation.

Tickets for the evening event are available via Ticketmaster. Event sponsorships are available. To sponsor, or for further information and updates, visit freedomaward.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum:

Located at the historic Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was tragically assassinated, the National Civil Rights Museum provides an in-depth overview of the American Civil Rights Movement. Since its establishment in 1991, the Museum has attracted millions of visitors from around the world, with a profound mission to preserve the legacy of Dr. King and advocate for ongoing human rights struggles. As a Smithsonian Affiliate and a recipient of the prestigious 2019 National Medal Award, the Museum continues to inspire action and foster positive social change.

