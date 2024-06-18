SPEAKEASY BIG DADDY IPA VOTED BEST AMERICAN IPA IN CALIFORNIA
Award Demonstrates Rebirth of the Brand under Full Circle Brewing Co.
The acquisition and integration of Speakeasy Ales and Lagers is going extremely well. Our plan has always been to breathe new life into its current brands and expand its range of products.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Brewing Co. is proud to announce that Speakeasy Big Daddy IPA was named Best American-Style India IPA at the California State Fair.
— Arthur Moye, CEO and Founder of Full Circle Brewing Co.
“We’re grateful and excited to be named best American IPA at the California Craft Commercial Craft Beer Competition,” said Arthur Moye, CEO and Founder of Full Circle Brewing Co. “I’m incredibly proud of our team's relentless work to innovate and revive the legacy taste and flavors of this very special IPA.”
This win comes on the heels of Full Circle’s 2023 merger with Speakeasy Ales and Lagers, another Black-owned brewery and its 2020 acquisition of Sonoma Cider. This deal brought more powerful brands together with new routes to market, driving rapid growth for the company.
“The acquisition and integration of Speakeasy Ales and Lagers is going extremely well,” said Moye. “Our plan has always been to breathe new life into its current brands and expand its range of products. This award is a testament to our success in this category.”
Big Daddy, the company’s flagship IPA, is a classic West Coast-style IPA (6.5% ALC /VOL) with grassy, piney, and resinous aromatic notes and the subtleties of fresh bread lingering in the background. Rich in body and bright gold in color, Big Daddy is generously hopped yet surprisingly drinkable.
Speakeasy Big Daddy IPA is available at Bay Area and Northern California retail locations or visit https://www.fullcirclebrewing.com/locateourbeer.
About Full Circle Brewing Co.
Full Circle Brewing Co. is the largest black-owned craft brewing company in the United States. As a full-scale production craft brewery and live entertainment venue, the brand is known for unique craft beer and experiences crafted to help people catch a vibe, be their authentic self, and find their tribe. Headquartered in California, CEO Arthur Moye purchased Fresno’s longest running brewery in 2016. Since this time, the company has transformed and grown by 3,800% and now employs more than 40 people.
With a robust infrastructure for production, sales and distribution of craft beverages, Full Circle has the capacity to produce over 25,000 barrels annually and sells to 15 wholesalers across seven states. Its family of brands including Speakeasy and Sonoma Cider are available in major retailers across the west coast.
To learn more, visit www.fullcirclebrewing.com or www.goodbeer.com.
