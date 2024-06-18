Northlands College Receives Orano Canada’s $125,000 Donation for Indigenous Scholarship Program

LA RONGE, Saskatchewan, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northlands College, dedicated to becoming the educational beacon of Northern Saskatchewan, announces it has received a significant donation of $125,000 from Orano Canada Inc., a leading uranium producer headquartered in Saskatoon, for supporting Indigenous learners through the establishment of the Orano Northern Futures Fund. This donation will be directed towards an endowment and a scholarship program aimed at learners enrolled in Northlands College’s Mineral Exploration Techniques and Radiation and Environmental Science programs.



Orano Canada’s community investment strategy emphasizes support for initiatives and organizations within its operational regions. Northlands College, a public regional college in northern Saskatchewan, boasts a learner population that is 98 percent self-declared Indigenous. Named the Orano Northern Futures Fund, scholarships will be awarded to learners enrolled full-time in the relevant programs at Northlands College. This will establish a scholarship program designed to provide financial assistance to these learners, enhancing their access to education and paving the way for their future careers in the mining and other associated industries.

On signing this agreement, Karsten Henriksen, President & CEO of Northlands College, stated: "We deeply appreciate Orano’s generous commitment to our college. This donation will significantly aid our Indigenous learners in accessing education and pursuing career opportunities that contribute to the local economy. As Northlands College focuses on collaboration and innovation this academic year, this agreement with Orano will bolster our efforts to develop more initiatives for Northern residents. We continue on a path of innovation and thank Orano for sharing this vision with us."

“Orano takes pride in our longstanding relationship with Northlands College,” said Orano Canada’s President and CEO, Jim Corman. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed the transformative impact of the education they offer on individuals and communities alike. This initiative not only celebrates the successful remediation of our Cluff Lake Project but it is also intended to inspire the next generation to explore careers in uranium mining and the broader nuclear sector.”

Orano Canada Inc. has been a key player in uranium exploration, mining, and production for over 60 years. As a leading producer of uranium in Canada, Orano is committed to sustainable development and contributing positively to the communities where it operates. Northlands College serves the northern Saskatchewan region, providing educational opportunities that foster the economic, social, and cultural development of its communities. With a strong emphasis on supporting Indigenous learners, Northlands College is dedicated to creating pathways to success for all its learners.

About Northlands College

Northlands College is Saskatchewan's Northern College, dedicated to empowering learners and fostering innovation. As a leading educational institution in Northern Saskatchewan, we are committed to providing diverse academic opportunities in the fields of Flexible Learning, University Studies, Health & Wellness, and Technology and Trades.

With a strong emphasis on Learner success and community engagement, Northlands College has been a driving force for positive change in Northern communities. Our mission is to provide accessible, quality education that empowers individuals to reach their full potential and contribute to the betterment of their communities.

For over three decades, Northlands College has been at the forefront of educational excellence, preparing learners for a dynamic future and inspiring positive transformations in the Northern regions of Saskatchewan.

Visit www.northlandscollege.ca to learn more about our programs, facilities, and our commitment to shaping a brighter future for Northern Saskatchewan.

About Orano Canada

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Orano Canada Inc. is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of more than 15 million pounds of uranium concentrate in Canada in 2023. Orano will celebrate 60 years of exploring for, mining and milling uranium in Canada in 2024. Orano Canada is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake operations. The company employs over 450 people in Saskatchewan, including about 320 at the McClean Lake operation where over 46% of employees are self-declared Indigenous. As a sustainable uranium producer, Orano Canada is committed to safety, environmental protection and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of neighbouring communities.



Orano Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of the multinational Orano group. As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group’s 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Visit Orano at www.oranocanada.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter: @oranocanada

