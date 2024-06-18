Homicide Suspect Sought in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to locate a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims. Moments later, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, where they located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives have determined the victim was injured in the shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Demetrius Creek of Southeast.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24091372