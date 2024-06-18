Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,562 in the last 365 days.

Homicide Suspect Sought in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance to locate a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims. Moments later, members of the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, where they located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives have determined the victim was injured in the shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Demetrius Creek of Southeast.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24091372

You just read:

Homicide Suspect Sought in a Fatal Shooting in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more