YDISTRI: Where AI Meets Sustainable Retail Inventory Management

Retailers Sell 90% of Unsellable Inventory While Reducing Environmental Impact

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its innovative AI-optimized SaaS solution, YDISTRI is leading the charge for the retail industry to adopt sustainable practices. By transforming inventory management, YDISTRI enables retailers to reduce environmental impact, achieve significant cost savings, and implement more sustainable practices.

AI Enables More Sustainable Retail Practices

The environmental toll of retail practices, from plastic packaging to the disposal of unsold perishables, is staggering. YDISTRI addresses these issues head-on by optimizing inventory to reduce overproduction and minimize the transportation of unwanted goods. This approach prevents waste from ending up in landfills and significantly reduces the use of plastic packaging, contributing to a healthier planet.

"We believe that sustainable retail practices are not just beneficial for the environment, but also for the bottom line. Our technology empowers retailers to make smarter inventory decisions, reducing shipping costs and waste, therefore, enhancing profitability," said Roland Dzogan, CEO of YDISTRI.

Dynamic Redistribution of Inventory for Lower Waste

YDISTRI's advanced software dynamically rebalances unsold inventory ("deadstock") across locations based on real-time demand. By predicting trends and intelligently redistributing inventory, YDISTRI helps retailers lower waste and efficiently manage their inventory. This systemic correction ensures that products are available where they are most needed, reducing the need for excess production and transportation.

Cost Savings from Reduced Disposal Fees

In addition to environmental benefits, YDISTRI offers significant financial advantages. Retailers can save on disposal fees by eliminating deadstock and slow-moving inventory through intelligent redistribution. Remarkably, YDISTRI enables retailers to sell up to 90% of what is typically deemed unsellable inventory at full price, substantially boosting profits and inventory turnover.

"By leveraging our AI algorithms, we help retailers not only enhance their sustainability efforts but also improve their financial performance. It's a comprehensive solution that addresses both environmental and economic challenges in the retail industry," added Dzogan.

About YDISTRI www.ydistri.com

YDISTRI is an innovative AI-optimized SaaS solution for retail inventory management that transcends traditional forecasting methods. For a complete solution it dynamically rebalances unsold inventory ('deadstock') across locations based on real-time demand. With software seamlessly integrates with existing systems, YDISTRI has revolutionized inventory for clients in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, EU, and Central Europe since 2019. By predicting trends and intelligently redistributing inventory, YDISTRI empowers retailers to increase sales, lower waste, and navigate today's landscape.

