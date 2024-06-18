Shine Bright With Stars N Spurs @ Oak Ridge VA July 4- 6 - The Event of the Summer
Family Friendly Event with Monster Trucks, Rodeo, Fireworks and Headline MusicNELSON COUNTY, VIRGINIA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stars & Spurs @ Oak Ridge VA is taking place from July 4th to 6th at Oak Ridge Farm, Arrington, VA.
Event- and music schedules are posted on the event website www.stars-spurs.com.
The event has a jam-packed program featuring local musicians on stage all day long for each of the three days as well as a music concert and fireworks display on Thursday, July 4th, a junior rodeo and huge monster truck show with national award winners on Friday and a professional rodeo with a big purse scheduled for Saturday, which has attracted national riders.
The darling of Nelson County, Sally Rose will perform on Friday, Love Cannon will boom it out on Saturday and Songs from the Road band as well as Chamomile and Whiskey will be on stage on Thursday. 14 other bands and artists will perform on stage during the festival over the three days.
While the stage is busy, other activities will take place all around the venue. Nelson County boasts 5 volunteer fire stations, and these stations will go head-to-head in a fireman’s competition. This should inspire kids who want to take part in fireman’s games, which are on the program for all three days.
While on the firefighting subject, people will have the opportunity to ride on a vintage fire truck and see a few other vintage fire trucks on display. One of these is a ladder truck which will carry a 16’ long x 10’ wide American flag on its extended ladder! Monster truck rides, mechanical bull riding and a
lot more await patrons to the Stars & Spurs Event July 4-6.
.
County schools are involved in a big way at the event. The Nelson chapter of the FFA will host other Counties in showing off their prize animals. The FFA will also have a petting zoo where animals can be fed and seen up close. The combined color guard troop of both the elementary schools will strut
their stuff while a local teacher sings the national anthem at the monster truck show and the rodeo. Families picnicking with beverage and food sold by vendors complete the picture in front of craft vendors selling an amazing array of handcrafted wares and other products.
There will be something for everyone and ticket prices are kept low so that families can afford to enjoy the best Nelson County VA has to offer. $20 11 years and older, $10 for 10 years and younger. Kids under 5 get in free. The admission fee includes free access to the three main events on the calendar.
Some rides are ticketed.
