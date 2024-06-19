Martingale Risk – Preparation for European Government Bonds (“EGB”s) Group Action to be Filed in the Netherlands
The case law of the Court and Council Regulation 1/2003 both confirm that in cases before national courts a Commission decision constitutes binding proof that the behaviour took place and was illegal”LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martingale Risk, a specialist in global securities loss recovery, is originating a group action in the Netherlands on behalf of institutional investors who traded European Government Bonds (EGBs).
European Commission
On May 20th, 2021, the European Commission (EC) sanctioned a panel of banks (Bank of America, Nomura, Natixis, Natwest/RBS, UBS, UniCredit and Portigon) for having infringed Article 101(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53(1) of the Agreement on the European Economic Area. The infringement consisted of agreements between the panel banks who operated as a cartel resulting in a restriction and/or distortion of the competition of the EGBs markets.
The EC sanctioned the above banks for EUR 371 million for having participated in a single and continuous infringement of EU antitrust laws throughout the period Jan. 2007-Nov. 2011. The infringement was caused by their traders having unduly utilized Bloomberg chats to coordinate and deal the EGBs on the primary and secondary markets.
Martingale Risk, as the originator of the proceedings, is preparing to take action on behalf of its clients in the Netherlands.
Terms and Conditions:
Martingale Risk will be operating on a full contingent fee basis of the recovered amount.
How to Proceed/Registration Deadline:
If your firm has invested or traded EGBs in the period Jan. 4th, 2007 – Nov. 28th, 2011, please contact Mr. Marco Delzio (marco.delzio@martingalerisk.com) or Mr. Peter Ogden (peter.ogden@martingalerisk.com) for a free non-binding preliminary analysis.
The deadline to register for the proceedings is July 31st, 2024.
Marco Fabio Delzio
Martingale Risk Italia Srl
+39 320 636 7405
marco.delzio@martingalerisk.com
