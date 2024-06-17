GEORGIA, June 17 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), today announced the initiation of an in-depth, system-wide assessment of the state corrections system to identify current strengths, opportunities, and recommendations to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. This marks the latest measure to improve public safety for all Georgians following a multi-year effort to crack down on crime, take violent offenders off the streets, provide further support and training for state and local law enforcement, and invest well over 1.6 billion additional dollars into public safety since Governor Kemp took office.

“Keeping Georgians safe continues to be my top priority,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since I took office in 2019, Georgia has made significant progress in bringing more violent criminals to justice; cracking down on criminal street gangs; investing in our brave law enforcement personnel, including corrections officers; and strengthening penalties on those who seek to threaten our communities. By ensuring our correctional facilities have the funding, technology, infrastructure, and operations to fulfill their mission, this comprehensive assessment is the next step in achieving a safer, stronger Georgia for all who call the Peach State home.”

The State has partnered with Guidehouse, Inc. (comprised of The Moss Group (TMG) and CGL Companies) to conduct an unbiased and thorough system-wide assessment while developing actionable recommendations. This partnership brings together an accomplished outside team with corrections expertise in conducting organizational assessments for corrections systems and facilities in all 50 states.

“When Governor Kemp appointed me, he gave me the clear mandate to keep Georgians safe by improving our corrections system,” said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Thanks to our partnership with the General Assembly and other state leaders, we’ve done just that by improving retention levels, removing approximately $7 million worth of contraband from our prisons, shutting down the largest contraband trafficking ring in the country, and more. But we know we have a lot more room to grow, which is why I’m thankful Guidehouse will provide a thorough review of our facilities and policies that will guide the next phase of GDC improvements.”

Over the course of the next twelve months, Guidehouse will visit multiple state prison facilities, work collaboratively with GDC personnel to gather information, conduct interviews with relevant stakeholders, and develop a full assessment using evidence-based practice and research. Guidehouse will then develop actionable recommendations and begin implementation support. To protect the integrity of this process, Guidehouse and state entities will not be able to provide comment until the assessment is complete, at which time a full briefing will be made available to stakeholders.

About the Georgia Department of Corrections

The Georgia Department of Corrections currently supervises approximately 47,000 inmates and is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with roughly 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, visit gdc.georgia.gov.

About Guidehouse, Inc.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in strategy, management, technology, and risk consulting. Across a range of advisory, consulting, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally, Guidehouse brings relevant experience working with corrections across a range of use cases.

The Moss Group is a certified women-owned consulting firm serving public safety and criminal justice organizations. TMG’s mission is to create optimal safety and well-being for staff and individuals in their care. In realizing TMG’s mission, it strives to help organizations create hope-based environments and build cultures of safety that are predicated on dignity and respect for all. The Moss Group has worked in correctional settings in all 50 states.

CGL Companies is an engineering and advisory consulting firm bringing expertise in justice architecture, correctional facility maintenance, and corrections. CGL provides dynamic, creative, and practical solutions for justice systems, having supported public safety and correction organizations in all 50 states and globally.