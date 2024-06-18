TINA TEHRANCHIAN SELECTED FOR THE IAOTP’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Tina Tehranchian honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Tehranchian, an award-winning Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd, has been chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honour in and of itself, and only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honourees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Tehranchian will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Tehranchian, a financial planning expert specializing in assisting business owners and entrepreneurs, offers tax-effective strategies for planned giving and philanthropy. Her track record of success and progression in every role she's held is impressive. Tehranchian has also served as a director and trustee on various charitable and non-profit boards. She is currently a Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. and also a Planned Giving Consultant for The Donor Motivation Program. Additionally, she is a member of the fundraising advisory board of Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes trustee for the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, director for the Fort York Foundation, director for Art Canada Institute, governor for Seneca College, director for the Mackenzie Health Foundation, treasurer and trustee for the Encyclopedia Iranica Foundation, director for JVS Toronto and director for the Markham Board of Trade.
Before embarking on her career path as a Senior Wealth Advisor, Tehranchian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Commerce and a Master of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Portland.
Throughout her illustrious career, Tehranchian has not only remained active in her community but has also been globally recognized for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the wealth management industry. She has received numerous academic awards and professional accolades. In 2021, her achievements were showcased on the famous Reuters building in Times Square, NYC, and she was named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Tehranchian was awarded IAOTP" s Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year in 2020. This December, she will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at Nashville's Opryland Hotel.
In 2024 Tehranchian was also recognized as one of the 5 Star advisors in Ontario by Wealth Professional Canada. In past years, she has received recognition and awards for 2023 Top 50 Leading Women in Wealth, by Wealth Professional Canada, 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by Women's Executive Network, 2019 Adviser of the Year by Women in Finance Canada. In addition, she has won awards for Community Leadership, as well as Outstanding Philanthropy, Supporting the Arts, Financial Literacy, and Volunteer Work. Tehranchian has been featured in America's Leading Ladies Who Positively Impact Our World and in the recently published book Heroes, Leaders, Legends, The Power of the Human Spirit.
In addition to her successful career, Tehranchian taught personal financial planning at Centennial College's Center for Entrepreneurship for over ten years. She has been featured in various financial publications, including The Investment Executive, Advisor.ca, Morningstar.ca, Canadianfamilyoffices.com and The Insurance Journal. Tina has been featured on National Radio and Television shows and referred to as an expert within her field by The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, The National Post, and Metro.
Looking back, Tehranchian attributes her success to her experience, mentors she has had, the honor of working alongside great leaders and staying passionate in all her endeavors. She enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. For the future, Tehranchian hopes to continue serving her clientele and guiding her mentees and employees toward a successful career path.
For more information on Tina Tehranchian, please visit: https://tinatehranchian.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/tinatehranchian/
To View her Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/AnEsCpILD88
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube