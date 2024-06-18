Dresner Partners Advised Absolute Aesthetics Rejuvenation and Laser Center on Its Sale to DermCare Management LLC

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Absolute Aesthetics Rejuvenation and Laser Center on its sale to DermCare® Management LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Plantation, Florida-based Absolute Aesthetics Rejuvenation and Laser Center offers a wide range of aesthetic services, including dermal fillers, neurotoxin injections, laser treatments, body contouring, facials, and much more. Its services are designed to meet the unique needs of each patient.

Hollywood, Florida-based DermCare Management, a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, is a dermatology practice management company founded on the principle of merging seasoned medical professionals with clinically focused management expertise. Established in 2017 with a group of five founding practices, DermCare continues its upward trajectory, now managing medical practices with approximately 150 providers across more than 70 practice locations in multiple states.

Commenting on the transaction Absolute Aesthetics’ co-CEOs Amy Bobotis-Carr, M.B.A., PA and Shannon Tomchin Esq. said, “We are very pleased to have selected Dresner Partners and would like to thank their team for their expertise and guidance throughout the entire process. Joining forces with DermCare Management will enable us to continue to grow while offering the same high-level of individualized patient care.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We enjoyed working closely with the management team at Absolute Aesthetics. Their medical experience, commitment to health and wellness, and high-quality customer service make them a very desirable asset in the aesthetic services market.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “We are very pleased that we were able to help Absolute Aesthetics find a strategic partner DermCare Management. There is a tremendous opportunity for medical and cosmetic dermatology providers to combine their resources to meet their long-term growth objectives.”

More information on Absolute Aesthetics can be found at www.theabsoluteaesthetics.com. More information on DermCare Management at www.dermcaremgt.com.

Dresner Partners specializes in M&A for all types of physician practices. In regard to the aesthetics space, the firm closed the sale of The Waldorf Center for Plastic Surgery in Portland, The Spa at the Waldorf Center in Seattle, New Horizons Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Chicago, and is working with numerous plastic surgery clinics, as well as medical spas. In addition to healthcare, Dresner Partners is also a leader in several sectors including business services, consumer products, financial services, industrials, and technology.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Hermosa Beach, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR, and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare, (917) 370-0891, mstern@dresnerco.com

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com