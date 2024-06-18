Kentucky Hip-Hop Artists Release New “My Old Kentucky Home”
Kentucky hip-hop artists KD and Demi (Villebillies), in collaboration with B. Stille (Nappy Roots), have released their latest single, “My Old Kentucky Home.”
We wanted to use the song to bring unity, as well as use the opportunity to collaborate with some of the state's best artists.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years following the release of the Kentucky state classic, Kentucky hip-hop artists KD and Demi (Villebillies), in collaboration with B. Stille (Nappy Roots), have released their latest single, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The release is available for streaming and download across all major platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The track is accompanied by an original, hometown-inspired music video produced by Hatfield Media.
— KD
The reimagined track preserves the charm and emotional depth of the original while introducing fresh, unique interpretations from the artist. Infused with a contemporary hip-hop sound, the track showcases the distinct vocal styles of KD, Demi, and B. Stille. The artists aspire for this new rendition to become the sound of the summer in The Bluegrass.
“My Old Kentucky Home” was recorded, mixed, and mastered (Dolby Atmos), by renowned producer Daniel ‘Radio Rucker’ at his SoundxRucker studio. Rucker, who has been a staple of the state’s music scene for the past 15 years with TOP 40 station, 98.9 WNRW. He started the on-air segment, “The Local Music Movement,” recognizing local talent and debuting songs from artists like Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow during a time when local radio wasn’t supporting homegrown artists.
“This song has always resonated with us, and we are proud to bring it back with a fresh perspective,” KD noted. “We wanted to use the song to bring unity, as well as use the opportunity to collaborate with some of the state's best artists.”
“I hope our song continues to spread unity throughout The Commonwealth no matter age, gender, race, or musical preference.”
“Music continues to bring people together,” Demi added. “We’re proud to be from here and hope the song gives Kentuckians a sense of pride in themselves and their hometowns.”
