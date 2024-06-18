Marex Appoints Liz Barrett as Group Head of HR

LONDON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, has appointed Liz Barrett as Group Head of HR. Liz joins on June 24, and brings over twenty years of experience in financial services. Liz replaces Karen Neffar who leaves Marex to pursue personal interests and other projects.



Reporting to Ian Lowitt, Chief Executive Officer of Marex, Liz will be responsible for the global HR strategy and will be a member of the Executive Committee. Liz brings specific expertise in international business, organisational transformation and culture programmes.

Liz joins from Eight Cubed, an HR consultancy, where she has spent the last four years working on a number of international transformation assignments. Prior to this, Liz was a managing director of the London Stock Exchange, with roles in acquisition integration as well as HR, and before that spent five years at Lloyds Banking Group in a number of senior HR and operational roles. She has lived and worked globally, including assignments in Hong Kong, India, Philippines, Switzerland and the USA. Liz has a Doctorate in Business Administration from Cranfield University, focusing on strategic HR management, as well as an MBA and a PhD in Psychology.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Liz to the senior leadership team at Marex. She has exceptional credentials within the industry and will play a crucial role in the next phase of our development as we continue to grow our team, expand our platform, and evolve our dynamic, ambitious culture.

I’d also like to thank Karen for her commitment to Marex over the last three years as she has played an integral role in our evolution and growth, culminating in the recent listing on Nasdaq. She has been an important and respected member of the senior leadership team and has contributed to the growth and development of Marex, as we more than doubled the number of employees during her tenure.”

Liz Barrett, Group Head of HR, added: “I am really excited to be joining Marex at this point in its evolution, a fast-growing global business with exciting goals and a thriving culture. I'm looking forward to becoming part of the senior leadership team and supporting the company on the next stage of its journey.”

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets.

The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

