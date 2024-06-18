TOPIKOS Spirit & Beverage Co. announces partnership with Constellation Brands Inc., expanding its portfolio with premium offerings

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Topikos Spirit & Beverage Co. (TOPIKOS) and Constellation Brands Inc. announce their partnership, as TOPIKOS becomes the official broker and distributor for Constellation Brands’ spirit portfolio across Canada. This partnership introduces an iconic portfolio to the distinguished offerings of TOPIKOS.



"We are proud to announce our partnership with Constellation Brands, marking a significant milestone for our company," says Peter Kourtis, TOPIKOS Co-Founder and CEO. "We aim to simplify how brands and shoppers connect and deliver profitable outcomes. This collaboration aligns with our vision to become a world-class drinks business that unites consumers, clients, and brands where people gather. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure the success of Constellation Brands' esteemed spirits portfolio in Canada."

Constellation Brands Inc. is a leading international producer and marketer of some of the world’s most iconic beer, wine, and spirits brands with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. They aim to build brands that people love to elevate human connections, driving them to become one of the fastest-growing, largest CPG companies in the U.S. at retail.

“When it came to identifying the right Canadian distributor and broker for this portfolio, we knew it had to be a partner that aligned with both our brands and our consumer centric dedication,” says Taylor Marancos, Vice President - Canada. “The TOPIKOS team, with decades of industry experience, brings both the expertise and pursuit of growth that aligned with Constellations.”

As part of this partnership, TOPIKOS Inc. will be launching five new brands in Canada:

Casa Noble Tequila

Seven generations of Tequila-making expertise bring Casa Noble expressions to life. At the helm of Master Distiller Pepe Hermosillo, Casa Noble Tequila is distilled using 100% estate grown CCOF Certified Organic Blue Weber Agave cooked in stone ovens, naturally fermented, and distilled three times, resulting in a superior tequila that delivers a lush taste and smooth finish. Casa Noble’s Single Estate tequilas will be available in Canada in the following expressions: Casa Noble Blanco, Casa Noble Reposado, Casa Noble Anejo.

High West Whiskey

Based in the Wasatch-Uinta mountains of Utah, High West is a premium whiskey brand specializing in rye whiskey. In 2006, High West became the first legal distillery in Utah since the state voted to end Prohibition in 1933. High West Whiskey will be available in Canada in the following styles: High West Bourbon, High West Double Rye, High West Campfire, High West Bourye, High West Rendezvous, A Midwinter Night’s Dram, High Country American Single Malt, and High West Cask Collection Barbados Rum Barrel Finished Bourbon.

Tequila Mi Campo

Boasting a smooth, versatile finish perfect for mixing or enjoying on its own, Tequila Mi Campo is made from 100% Blue Weber agave and aged in Napa Valley wine barrels, imparting a unique complexity, smooth finish, and pleasant agave aromas. Tequila Mi Campo will be available in Canada in the following expressions: Mi Campo Blanco, Mi Campo Reposado.

SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is smooth and easy drinking with a clear taste and a crisp finish, making it the perfect choice for sipping or mixing in cocktails.

Nelson Brothers Whiskey

Brothers Andy & Charlie Nelson launched Nelson Brothers Whiskey with the same exacting standards of their great-great-great grandfather, who founded the family distillery in 1860. Distilled at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Tennessee, Nelson Brothers will be available in Canada in the following expressions: Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon, Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon, and Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey.

Constellation Brands’s spirit portfolio joins TOPIKOS’s existing celebrated portfolio of global and local brands across spirits, RTD and wine in Canada. Brands will begin to launch in Canadian markets starting in Summer 2024.

About Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company (TOPIKOS)

Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company (TOPIKOS) is Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol distributor and broker company. TOPIKOS brings industry expertise to both world-class and emerging brands, serving customers and consumers across Canada through a unique distributor and route-to-market model targeting sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development and manufacturing with ongoing expansion into the US market. For more information about TOPIKOS™ and its full-service innovative route-to-market offering, visit topikosinc.com.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

