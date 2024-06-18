The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and PSEG Foundation Bring Substance Use Prevention Efforts to the Classroom

Old Bridge, NJ, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the PSEG Foundation delivered the annual Third Grade Life Choices Coloring and Activity Book to students at Alan B. Shepard Jr. Elementary School in Old Bridge on Tuesday morning. These booklets have been distributed statewide to educate students about the importance of living a healthy life free of substance use and contain a contract for students to sign and other fun prevention education activities.

“The activity book provides students information and encouragement to make healthy decisions,” said PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente. “Educating our youth with age-appropriate messages to prevent the misuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs in communities and schools is an ongoing effort, and the earlier we start, the better.”

Recent studies suggest research-based, age-appropriate prevention materials have had a positive impact as alcohol, tobacco and substance use have decreased among American teenagers in grades 8, 10 and 12.

By distributing the activity book and contract through schools, PDFNJ and the PSEG Foundation recognize educators’ key role in informing New Jersey youth about the dangers of substance use and misuse. To highlight the role, the activity book contract will be signed by parents and school representatives.

“The prevention efforts of family members and the educational system are as vital to the mission of this program as the students’ commitment to live drug-free,” Valente said. “Parents and caregivers provide the guidance and emotional support to steer their children toward healthier life choices, while schools educate students on the positives of healthy living and the consequences of substance use.”

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

