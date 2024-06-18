Kahuna Skills Management Software Enhances Clinical Competency Management for 14,000 Clinicians at Memorial Hermann Health System

HOUSTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions, the leading provider of skills and competency management software, has announced the deployment of its skills management platform for more than 14,000 nurses at Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Texas.



Kahuna’s dynamic, digitized skills management platform will relieve Memorial Hermann of its paper-based, manual competency management processes. The software will allow Memorial Hermann to standardize its evidence-based content across the multi-facility system, consisting of 17 hospitals and more than 250 care delivery sites. It will also streamline onboarding and orientation, reduce risks of documentation inconsistencies, and enable transparency and accessibility of competency data for frontline staff throughout the health system.

“Kahuna will enhance our clinical competency experience and fully aligns with our nursing strategy to optimize our processes, prioritize innovation and safety, and excel as a top provider of care and clinical advancement for clinicians,” said Bryan Sisk, senior vice president and chief nursing executive for Memorial Hermann.

Memorial Hermann’s strategic vision for its nursing program transcends traditional competency management, with a broader goal of reaching beyond the health system and into the Greater Houston community.

“Memorial Hermann is committed to the Houston community and helping to develop the next generation of nurses,” Sisk said. “The Kahuna platform will help improve the transparency, autonomy and efficiency of our competency management and development processes for our nurses to better support them in their roles, while also ensuring we provide high-quality care for our patients.”

“We are thrilled to work with Memorial Hermann as they enrich all aspects of their clinical competency management practices with Kahuna’s skills management software,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions. “This collaboration unites two Houston-based organizations and demonstrates a joint commitment to enhancing the standard of health care through digitized competency management in our Houston community and far beyond.”

About Memorial Hermann

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 33,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 116 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For more information, visit https://kahunaworkforce.com/.

