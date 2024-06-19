Almost 60% of tech companies say they will continue remote work in the future - TechBehemoths survey shows
The most recent study on remote work in tech finds that both companies and employees are partially satisfied with remote workLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechBehemoths, the most advanced platform for tech companies, has released an in-depth survey examining the state of remote work in 2024. Conducted between April 30 and May 15, 2024, the survey gathered insights from 756 professionals across 26 countries, representing an equal number of tech companies. The findings reveal significant trends and challenges in remote work, offering a comprehensive view of its current landscape.
Key Findings:
- 46.1% of tech companies adopted full remote work
- Employee preferences are the main reason why tech companies decided to work remotely
- 32.6% of tech companies consider that their employees are significantly more productive at home
- 86.5% of tech companies provide video conferencing tools for their remote workers
- 43.8% of tech companies have ad-hoc policies regarding remote work
- 52.8% of employees are still facing communication problems within the framework of remote work
- Task/project milestones are the main KPIs in remote work productivity measurement in the tech industry
- 31.4% of tech companies declared that they had significant savings due to remote work
- 29.2% of tech companies are providing remote work training for their employees
- 59.6% of tech companies say that it’s very likely to continue remote work in the future
- Free apps and tools like Google Meet and Gmail are mostly what tech companies rely in connecting with their remote workers
Remote work is a topic that has yet to be talked about in 2024, as the pandemic transformed it into a daily practice for tens of thousands of companies. The tech industry is one of the most affected by remote work, whereas tech giants and small businesses have never seen a full return to the offices in the last two years.
On top of that, co-working places such as WeWork are shutting down due to the remote-work normality that landed after 2020.
With this said, the survey conducted by TechBehemoths - a leading B2B tech platform, shows that 46% of tech companies across the world have already switched to 100% remote, and the main reason for that is employee preferences. The downside? Poor communication between employees (52.8%) and some other expenses that companies cover - such as training and tools. Also, some tech companies cover internet expenses for their employees, which is also very common.
On the other hand, 32.6% of tech companies declared that remote work has significantly increased employee productivity, as they track employee performance using milestone KPIs rather than the amount of hours worked. Also, almost ⅓ of tech companies declared that remote work helps them save money by cutting down expenses on office renting, facilities, equipment, and in-office perks.
The winners from the entire remote work trend are most likely communication and productivity tools - Google Meet, Zoom, Asana, or Slack have significantly increased the number of users after 2020.
“The data from our survey underscores the transformative impact of remote work on the tech industry. Companies are not only adapting to but thriving with remote work setups, leveraging digital tools, and evolving policies to meet the demands of a distributed workforce. The challenges identified also provide a roadmap for continuous improvement and innovation in remote work practices,” - Marcel Sobieski, founder of TechBehemoths
Just like the title says, remote work is here to stay for a long period of time, and considering the evolution of AI, tech companies will most likely continue to leave offices for remote work.
