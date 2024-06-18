Automotive Operating System Market worth $25.8 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 9.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Operating System Market is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 25.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as growing numbers of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles, paired with increasing demand for high-end vehicles are expected to augment revenues for the automotive operating system market. Advent of software-defined vehicles, in conjunction with development in autonomous vehicles are likely to create favorable opportunities for the automotive operating system market during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Automotive Operating System Market:

BlackBerry Limited

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Siemens

Green Hills Software

Wind River System Inc.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive Operating System Market:

Driver: Growing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles Restraint: Lack of seamless connectivity Opportunity: Advent of software-defined vehicles Challenge: Risk of cybersecurity

Key Findings of the Study:

Android segment is estimated to account for significant market during the forecast period (2022-2030) Light commercial vehicles segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period

The global automotive operating system market is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 25.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Parameters such as increasing sales for premium cars, paired with rising adoption of ADAS technology by automotive OEMs are expected to support the revenue growth of the automotive operating system market during the forecast period. Further, developments in autonomous vehicles, coupled with increasing penetration of electric vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the automotive operating system market. The major players in the automotive operating system market are BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Automotive Grade Linux (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US). These companies have strong product portfolio that offer automotive operating system such as Linux, Android, and QNX, among others to automotive OEMs. These companies have adopted growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the global automotive operating system industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest automotive operating system market (ICE) by 2030. In this region, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to take the lead in autonomous driving technology in the coming years. Leading automotive manufacturers in this region, such as Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai, leverage the advantages of safety systems and have made essential safety features a standard across their models. Improving socio-economic conditions in emerging nations, such as India, have also resulted in an increased demand for premium segment passenger cars, which, in turn, increases the demand for advanced features such as driver assistance systems, thereby driving the automotive operating system market in this region.

The automotive operating system market (ICE) in Europe is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The European market includes France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe and has major OEMs. Some major OEMs in the European region, such as Volkswagen (Germany), Daimler (Germany), and Volvo (Sweden), are pioneers in advanced automotive technologies. The rising penetration of autonomous vehicles would also support the growth of the automotive operating system companies in this region. This, in turn, will drive the European automotive operating system market during the forecast period.

The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for a larger share in terms of value in the global automotive operating system market. The increasing development of autonomous vehicles, in conjunction with the rising demand for passenger cars in emerging and developed countries, has contributed to the growth of the passenger car segment of the global automotive operating system market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, BlackBerry Limited announced an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google’s latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). This new version of QAVF is likely to further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market, and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

In June 2022, BMW announced that it will develop its BMW Operating System 8 infotainment software using Alphabet Inc.’s Android Automotive for some vehicle models beginning in March 2023.

In April 2022, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) announced IndyKite, Marelli Corporation, and Red Hat as new bronze members. This collaboration is likely to bring together automotive manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and technology companies to accelerate the development as well as the adoption of an open, shared software platform (Linux) for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

