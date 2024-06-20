ExpertPages® 2024 Survey Reports Expert Witness Hourly Fees Set All-Time Highs as Demand for Experts Continues to Rise
Demand for and Compensation of Expert Witnesses Significantly Increase
Expert witness work remains a part-time but highly lucrative activity for most experts,”SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert witness work is booming! That was evident today as ExpertPages.com released the Top Line findings from its 2024 Expert Witness Fees & Practices Survey.
— Gerry H. Goldsholle. Founder & CEO
With litigation of all types becoming increasingly complex and jury awards continuing to increase, the demand and compensation for qualified and credentialed expert witnesses have now reached their highest level in the 28-year history of ExpertPages Fees & Practices Survey.
Based on responses from more than 500 expert witnesses and litigation consultants, experts are charging fees ranging from under $200 to over $1,000 per hour. The average fee charged for serving as an expert jumped to $451 an hour in 2024. That's up substantially from averages of $341 in 2017, $367 in 2019 and $408 in 2022.
"Expert witness work remains a part-time but extremely lucrative activity for most experts," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, CEO and Founder of Advice Company, ExpertPages' parent. "Contrary to popular impressions, most expert work involves reviewing files, preparing analyses, and writing reports, rather than testifying at trial. As investigations and cases become increasingly complex, lawyers and insurers retain experts more often and bring them in sooner. Courts and arbitrators are increasingly rigorous about requiring experts to support their conclusions. That is driving far greater demand and meaningfully higher fees for qualified experts.
"The ExpertPages 2024 Survey Report also illustrates the dramatic changes in the professional growth of Expert Witnesses," Goldsholle continued. "Serving as an expert has always been rewarding work. When we began ExpertPages.com 29 years ago, expert witnessing was a cottage industry in which a relatively small circle of experts primarily generated assignments by word of mouth. It's come a long way since then. Now several experts reported annualized earnings of over $1 million from their expert witness assignments, and some of the highest earners were new to expert witness work."
The 8-page Top Line Report of the Survey – including a demographic Portrait of a "Typical" Expert Witness – is available for free download in PDF format here: https://www.expertpages.com/images/EP-Survey-2024-TopLine-FINAL.pdf
The full Survey Report will be released shortly.
# # # # #
About the Survey
The ExpertPages Survey of Expert Witnesses Fees & Practices has been tracking expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1998. This year's Survey, conducted by an independent research firm, is based on the confidential responses of more than 500 experts in numerous fields throughout North America. Of the total, approximately 35% were current ExpertPages accredited Members, and 65% were not. The Survey questionnaire asked more than 25 questions, adding additional questions to enable respondents to elaborate based on their field of expertise or earlier responses.
About ExpertPages
The original and premier online directory of expert witnesses and litigation consultants since 1995, ExpertPages® links attorneys, law firms and legal professionals to leading experts throughout North America. In addition to finding a remarkable list of highly credentialed experts, the site features free, comprehensive articles written on various law topics, timely blogs, and hands-on advice on working with attorneys.
About Advice Company
Founded by Gerry H. Goldsholle, a former federal trial attorney and later the President of a unit of MetLife Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, it has been widely lauded by the national press for creating some of the most iconic legal insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the internet. In addition to www.ExpertPages.com, its current portfolio includes www.AttorneyPages.com and www.SeniorCareAdvice.com.
TOM DEBOW
DeBow Communications, Ltd.
+1 917-270-2020
email us here