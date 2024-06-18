Antivenom Serum Market May See Big Move | Major Giants Pfizer, Sanofi, Probiomed
Stay up to date with Antivenom Serum Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Antivenom Serum market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.6 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Antivenom Serum Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Pfizer (United States), Merck & Co. (United States), Sanofi (France), CSL Limited (Australia), Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (India), Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd. (India), Vins Bioproducts Limited (India), Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt. Ltd. (India), Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Bangladesh), Serum Institute of India (India), Instituto Bioclon (Mexico), Instituto Butantan (Brazil), Bio-Manguinhos (Brazil), Instituto Clodomiro Picado (Costa Rica), VACSERA (Egypt), MicroPharm Limited (United Kingdom), Probiomed (Mexico), SAIMR (South Africa), Silanes Laboratories (Mexico), Fav-Afrique (South Africa)
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Antivenom Serum Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Market Trends:
• Innovations in biotechnology and immunology are improving the efficacy and safety of antivenom serums.
• Growing awareness about the importance of antivenom treatments, especially in regions with high incidences of venomous bites.
• Increased government efforts and funding to improve access to antivenom in rural and remote areas.
Market Drivers:
• The prevalence of venomous bites and stings in various regions drives the demand for effective antivenom treatments.
• Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and access to medical facilities support the availability and use of antivenom serums.
• Government policies and funding aimed at addressing public health concerns related to venomous bites boost market growth.
Market Opportunities:
• Significant growth opportunities in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where venomous bites are more prevalent.
• Expanding distribution networks to ensure timely availability of antivenom in remote and underserved areas.
• Development of new antivenom products, including polyvalent antivenoms that target multiple species' venom.
Market Challenges:
• The production of antivenom serums is complex and expensive, which can limit availability and affordability.
• Navigating the regulatory approval process for antivenom products can be time-consuming and challenging.
• Ensuring a stable supply of antivenom, especially in remote and rural areas, can be difficult due to logistical challenges.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Antivenom Serum market segments by Types: Neurotoxic, Hemotoxic, Cytotoxic, Myotoxic, Others
Detailed analysis of Antivenom Serum market segments by Applications: Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmacies, Emergency Medical Services, Others
Regional Analysis for Antivenom Serum Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
